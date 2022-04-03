When Perquimans voters go to the polls on May 17, they won't have any county primary races to decide. They will, however, decide who fills three open seats on the county's Board of Education for the next four years.
A total of six candidates are seeking the seats in the non-partisan race, only one of whom is an incumbent. Anne White, the school board's current chairwoman, is seeking another four-year term. Incumbents Amy Spaugh and Matt Peeler elected not to seek re-election.
The five other candidates on the ballot include Kristy Corprew, Brenda Huddleston, Matt Winslow, Dave Silva and Gracie Felton.
The Perquimans Weekly recently asked each candidate to respond to a series of questions related to education. All but Felton responded by the newspaper's deadline.
The candidates' responses to one of the questions will appear below; responses to the other questions will appear in subsequent editions in the run-up to the start of early voting on April 28.
PW: The Perquimans County Schools does not teach what is known as "Critical Race Theory" because it is not part of the approved curriculum. What are some ways the schools should teach students about the role of race in American history, as it pertains to slavery, segregation, civil rights, and contemporary issues and concerns? More broadly, what should the role of the local board of education be when it comes to determining what is taught in schools and how it is taught?
Corprew: "First and foremost, as an English teacher, I taught students first. They were my number one priority. I used the North Carolina standard course of study, as developed by the NC Department of Public Instruction and approved by the State Board of Education, to guide what goals and objectives were to be taught.
"Secondly, literature is a pathway for empathy. When we read, we do so for understanding a character’s perspective but to also appreciate the context under which it was written. Once students understand perspectives of people other than themselves, they can better analyze what and how they think.
"Thirdly, it is a disservice to students to send them into the world with gaps in their knowledge of anything. Kids want to have the difficult conversations — they are usually the ones to initiate them. They used to tell me it was one of their favorite things about my class. I believe that when we know better, we do better. Today’s young people are amazing and truly want to make the world a better place.
"Finally, the local school board should simply govern to ensure our schools adhere to the standard course of study, as developed by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction."
Huddleston: "I fully support the decision by Perquimans County Schools not to include Critical Race Theory in its curriculum. After researching the subject myself, I have learned that many of the components of CRT produce division and create an intimidating and potentially harmful environment for our children.
"Slavery, segregation, and the civil rights struggles that overcame them are integral parts of American history. Knowledge and understanding of our country's failures and successes have been vital in moving our country forward. The best way to teach our children about the role of race in America's history is honesty without bias. The contemporary concerns around racial issues involve several avenues of thought. The way forward requires that we choose our path wisely. In my opinion, we will not provide our children with equal opportunities for successful futures by going back to once again segregating them by race.
"The school board's role is in leadership and discerning the needs of the superintendent, principals, teachers, and students so that they may achieve their highest potential. They ensure that the presented teaching materials are researched, age-appropriate, and include input from principals, teachers, and the school superintendent. Additionally, transparency must be a priority when the school board reviews and considers implementing new programs. Student achievement must be a consideration in determining what is taught and how it is taught. Reading, writing, math, and science should always be prioritized. They have to make decisions that do not place unnecessary burdens on teachers and students who are already starting from behind due to the learning delays created by COVID-19.
"Parental involvement in all areas of students' education should always be encouraged by school boards."
Silva: "There is currently no local policy on "Critical Race Theory" one way or the other. Nor has there ever been any formal discussion among board members. All curriculum comes from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the districts have very little say in the matter.
"As for my opinion, somewhere in between the myth of George Washington's cherry tree and the '1619 Project' is the appropriate history to teach children. As the social studies curriculum is decided in Raleigh, the local board's role would be limited to a particular book or a speaker on a case by case basis.
"Historically this has not occurred. Meanwhile, we have a teacher shortage and two-hour bus rides."
White: "The Perquimans County School Board’s major responsibility for determining what is taught and how it is taught is primarily threefold: hire and support a superintendent with proven knowledge, skills, and dispositions in curriculum and instruction; establish and implement policies; and ensure that laws and policies governing curriculum and instruction are followed and support the educational growth and achievement of all students.
"Dr. Tanya Turner, a curriculum specialist and superintendent of the Perquimans County Schools, serves as chief administrative officer and is charged with the responsibility for curriculum planning and instructional management. The Perquimans County school board does not determine what is taught or how it is taught in schools.
"The North Carolina Standard Course of Study defines the appropriate content standards for each grade and high school course and is accessible to parents at dpi.nc.gov. Content standards for each social studies and history course taught in Perquimans County Schools are located here."
Winslow: "I believe that our country's history, good or bad, should be taught truthfully and in a manner that the current generation should not be discriminated against or blamed for what their ancestors went through or did. The school system should develop curriculum based on the standards from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction which are approved by the State Board of Education. It is the responsibility of our county board to ensure that our school system complies with the approved curriculum of our state board."