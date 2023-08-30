Perquimans County Schools officials have opted for a policy that encourages opportunities for minority-owned and female-owned businesses but does not set a specific target for doing business with those firms.

The school board voted at its Aug. 22 meeting to adopt a policy that calls for making a good faith effort to provide opportunities for “historically underutilized businesses” to do business with the school district. But the policy stops short of establishing any kind of target percentage that the district would attempt to achieve.

  