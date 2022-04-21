Six candidates are seeking three open seats on the Perquimans Board of Education in the May 17 primary election.
The Perquimans Weekly is asking candidates Kristy Corprew, Matt Winslow, Dave Silva, Brenda Huddleston, Anne White and Gracie Felton a series of questions in the run-up to the start of early voting on April 28. All but Felton responded to this week’s question.
TPW: In all school districts the COVID-19 pandemic has been disruptive in various ways. The worst of the pandemic appears to be over. As things return to normal, how can the schools promote academic achievement and do everything possible to overcome any losses that occurred over the past two years?
Corprew: ”Schools are still doing what schools have always done — educating students. While the methods and strategies change to meet the needs of students, the teaching and learning remains the same. Academic achievement is still the top priority of the teachers and staff at each school.
“The teachers and staff of Perquimans County Schools meet students where they are and use benchmark and state testing data to further ‘grow’ their students. In addition, teachers build relationships with them and are able identify losses more quickly and foster growth in areas that testing cannot measure.
“Teachers never stopped educating and advocating for their students, in spite of the pandemic. We just adjusted the way in which we went about it.”
Winslow: “The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the way our kids received instruction over nearly a 2-year period where the instruction occurred remotely followed by a mix of remote and face-to-face. Speaking as a father with two boys in our school system, I can say that their ability to learn and comprehend during remote instruction was no comparison to what they receive face-to-face.
“Going back to in-person instruction also eliminated isolation at home. The ability for our kids to socially interact with their peers and to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities is critical to their emotional well-being and self-confidence.
“The school board’s first priority is always the educational welfare of the students in this school system. I believe academic achievement is best promoted through in-person instruction and the success of our students academically and socially is reliant upon it.
“Technology has also been a very important factor and the school system is more adaptable now because of it. It has created the opportunity for our parents to be more of a part in their child’s education. It has also allowed our children to continue learning even during inclement weather conditions or during sick days. Providing resources such as hotspots and Chromebooks has further enhanced instruction and has aided in the promotion of academic achievement.
“To best promote academic achievement moving forward, the school system needs to continue to build upon and strengthen their communication and partnership with parents, continue to utilize resources available through technology to enhance the education of our children, and do everything possible to keep our kids in school for face-to-face instruction.”
Silva: “From the very beginning, district leadership has been sifting through piles of data to identify gaps and develop strategies to get every child to the finish line.
“The greatest challenge is in the lower grades. Specifically, kindergarten to third grade is when kids learn to read. From fourth grade on, reading is an essential tool for learning. Children in those grades lost a lot of critical classroom time in the 20-21 school year.
“We are already implementing targeted interventions to fill the gap. We need a lot more. That means hiring additional people with the specific skills in remedial reading education to help these children get where they need to be.
“Going forward, we need to build more resilience. The pandemic exposed the impact of poor internet access in the far ends of the county. We could do more to ensure those problems are addressed.
“Remote learning should be a tool that we become more proficient with, for weather and natural disasters, as well as medical/rehab situations to ensure future events do not cause major disruptions in education.”
Huddleston: “COVID-19 is the current but not the only issue causing students to be behind academically.
“The pandemic has caused our students academic and emotional harm in varying ways, but it has also opened doors to a critical discussion. Suddenly parents had to fill the role of teachers, providing a first-hand view of their child’s classroom curriculum. I believe this is perhaps the one positive in an ocean of negatives.
“Scores of parents were shocked and dismayed when they learned about some of the new government-mandated programs that had seemingly been implemented without their knowledge. That has caused a firestorm in some school districts.
“The school’s pathway to promoting academic achievement and overcoming losses is to concentrate on education fundamentals like language, math, science, and have the flexibility to prioritize those over social programs. Radical sexual and gender theories do not belong in our schools. Our school systems have burdened both teachers and students with additional ideological agendas that are not required for a student’s primary academic needs.
“Across our country, we see more parental duties reallocated to our schools and teachers. We need to remember that God gave parents the responsibility of rearing their children. We should not relinquish our parental rights to political pressures.
“Perquimans County Schools tested in the bottom 50% of all North Carolina schools in 2018-19. We are below average in math (38% versus 42%). The reading proficiency score is 41% versus 46% statewide. We have to rethink how we got here and whether this is the direction we want to continue.
“We need to promote academic achievement by encouraging teachers to think outside the box. Good teachers know how to motivate and inspire students to enjoy learning, but they must have the time, flexibility, and support.
”Public school is a privilege offered to parents who either cannot afford or do not choose to send their children to private schools. It should be instilled as a privilege in students. Performance goals and classroom disciplines should not be lowered simply because public schools are accessible for free to the student.
“We need to open up parent-teacher discussions to find support with an ancillary home study provided by the teacher that can strengthen their child’s primary area of need.
“We can inquire at local colleges to see if they might ask their students to volunteer some time to assist in classrooms under the teachers’ guidance.
“Some students will learn better from peer-to-peer support. Teachers might ask students who have mastered a subject if they would like to volunteer to lead a support group for students who are struggling with that subject. Create programs that offer extra credit for students who volunteer to help.”
“Use COVID-19 funds to create a well-deserved financial bonus program for teachers who exceed goals and find new ways to promote academic achievement in their classrooms.”
White: “The Perquimans County Schools continues to reel from the devastating impact of COVID-19. Students, teachers and their families were forced to conquer their COVID fears and adjust to a new way of teaching and learning while grieving the loss and illnesses of their loved ones. ...
“Students who selected the virtual learning option were out of school for nearly two years. To address these needs, social and emotional learning skills and our motto, ‘Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day,’ have become engrained into our everyday practices.
“In order to overcome losses and accelerate learning for all students, the Perquimans County Schools critically examined every piece of data and revised every plan to identify and address strategies that will help us to begin the work required to overcome learning loss and accelerate learning for all students. ...
“After all of these data reviews, plan revisions include a strategic focus on students disproportionately impacted that I feel will enable us to begin to overcome losses and accelerate learning for all students.
“Our specific Learning Recovery and Acceleration Plan is an evidenced-based, student-centered recovery and acceleration plan that focuses specifically on literacy, social emotional learning and active engagement of all students in the classroom, sports and all aspects of schooling including extra-curricular activities and clubs.
“This year, Central Elementary and Hertford Grammar School are implementing the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling Program that empowers teachers to develop a deep knowledge of the science of reading and become literacy experts. LETRS includes phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, writing and language and focuses on the processes and science of reading as an approach to transforming student learning.
“Middle school and high school students are engaged in book studies that incorporate literacy in all content areas. This year we changed our calendar two times in order to provide teachers the time needed for mandated training and staff development in literacy.
“Time is set aside during the school day at each school where students receive focused interventions based on their individual needs. In addition to personalized classroom instruction, additional tutors have been employed to hone in on specific skills in which students demonstrate deficits. After school and summer school programs that provide expanded learning opportunities are being offered. ...
“The Multi-tiered System of Support was implemented this year with intentionality that enables all students to master the core curriculum with supplements that meet individual student needs. Formative assessments are conducted on an on-going basis that identify specific individual students’ needs. Teachers engage in ongoing discussions about student needs and how best to address them.
“Our focus on social and emotional development began three months before the onset of COVID-19 with a community focused viewing of the “Resiliency” film and has continued with follow-up staff development and social and emotional learning incorporated at the elementary and secondary school levels. Providing students and staff the social and emotional support they need to thrive in the school environment is essential to student success. If we don’t first meet the basic needs of students, nothing else can be achieved.
“Now is the time for the ‘It Takes a Village’ adage to become actualized. Active parent and community engagement is essential to the success of this plan. I urge parents to read to or with their children daily, and fill their homes with books and more books. ... Our Recovery and Acceleration plan is laser focused on literacy K-12 and student support services.
“I believe that relationships, relationships, relationships are the three keys to overcoming losses and fostering academic achievement. This is why our school system has adopted the motto ‘Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day.’ Our duty and responsibility are to serve the students of Perquimans County with the best educational opportunities possible.”