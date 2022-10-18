The Perquimans County Schools will receive more than $200,000 in grant funding from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program to purchase two replacement diesel buses for the district.

According to Superintendent of Schools Tanya Turner, the district will spend its $211,500 in grant monies from the N.C. Phase 2 Volkswagen Mitigation Program purchasing two new school activity buses to transport students on field trips, athletic competitions and other extracurricular activities.

