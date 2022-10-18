The Perquimans County Schools will receive more than $200,000 in grant funding from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program to purchase two replacement diesel buses for the district.
According to Superintendent of Schools Tanya Turner, the district will spend its $211,500 in grant monies from the N.C. Phase 2 Volkswagen Mitigation Program purchasing two new school activity buses to transport students on field trips, athletic competitions and other extracurricular activities.
"We are thankful to receive these much needed funds for updated transportation,” she said in a press release.
The funds are part of the $30.1 million the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is awarding to public schools, charter schools and a tribal school in 84 counties to fund the purchase of 161 new school buses, with most of the funding going toward all-electric school buses in rural counties.
Other area school districts receiving Phase 2 Volkswagen Mitigation Program funding include the Edenton-Chowan Schools, which is receiving $211,500 to purchase two new diesel school buses and $450,764 for an all-electric bus. The latter grant includes $89,550 for electric charging infrastructure.
The Camden County and Currituck County schools also are slated to receive $480,203 and $487,344, respectively, for one electric bus. Those costs also include $89,550 for charging infrastructure.
The new zero-emission and low-emission school buses are replacing some of the dirtiest diesel buses in the state, including some older than 30 years that emit more than 20 times the nitrogen oxides and particulate matter of today’s clean buses.
"Today is a good day for the health and pocketbooks of North Carolinians as we continue on our path to clean transportation," Gov. Roy Cooper said in the release. "Transitioning to cleaner school buses reduces greenhouse gas emissions, lowers costs to our schools, creates great manufacturing jobs and reduces pollution in our poorer communities."
The new buses are expected to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by 126 tons over the lifetimes of the buses. NOx leads to the formation of ground-level ozone, which in turn aggravates asthma and can cause breathing trouble in young children and older adults. The small particles that make up particulate matter are linked to heart and lung conditions.
As the clean school buses are ordered and delivered, the old school buses will be destroyed, the release states.
The School Bus Program is the largest grant program in Phase 2 of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program, which covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker.
Volkswagen's settlements with each state resolved allegations the carmaker violated the Clean Air Act through the sale of approximately 590,000 model year 2009 to 2016 diesel motor vehicles equipped with “defeat devices.” The EPA alleged that these vehicles were equipped with defeat devices in the form of computer software designed to cheat on federal emissions tests.