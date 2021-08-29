Even though masks aren’t required in the district, Perquimans County Schools officials continue to encourage wearing them in school buildings as a precaution against COVID-19.
“We highly recommend masks in school buildings,” Superintendent Tanya Turner said Friday.
Turner said the first week of school, which began Aug. 23, went well under the COVID-19 precautions now in place.
While there have been no COVID-19 cases tied to the start of school, the superintendent noted that some students didn’t even begin the school year at school because they were in quarantine.
One student has tested positive for COVID-19 but wasn’t in school because they were already in quarantine, Turner said.
None of the students or staff who are in quarantine have been quarantined because of anything that has happened at school, Turner said.
There have not been enough staff in quarantine so far to have any effect on school operations, she said.
Turner noted that masks are required on school buses because of a federal mandate.
Schools are continuing with regular disinfecting throughout the day.
In addition, students are eating lunch in their classrooms rather than in the cafeteria as part of an effort to avoid mass gatherings inside school buildings as much as possible, Turner said.
The pandemic continues to pose special challenges for schools but the schools will work together to rise to the challenge, according to Turner.
“We’re going to get through it, she said.
In another development related to the pandemic, interest in COVID-19 vaccination seems to be on the rise in the county.
Dabney Scaff, a pharmacist at Family Care Pharmacy in Hertford, said that while she was not able to provide exact numbers of vaccinations administered there has been a noticeable uptick in the number of COVID-19 vaccinations over the past few weeks.
In addition, more people are now asking for information about the vaccines, she said.
The most likely reason for the increase in interest in vaccinations, she said, is the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the local area.
“There is obviously an increase in the area,” Scaff said.
Many people seem to be getting vaccinated now either because someone they know has gotten COVID-19 or they have heard of people in the community who have contracted the illness, Scaff said.
Albemarle Regional Health Services’ data suggest interest in vaccinations did pick up in Perquimans last week.
According to the COVID-19 surveillance report ARHS released Friday, the agency administered 43 first doses and 34 second doses of vaccine to Perquimans residents last week.
That compares to 23 first doses and 20 second doses administered the week before. ARHS administered an average of 33 first doses and 25 second doses to county residents in August. The total number of vaccinations administered by ARHS doesn’t include vaccinations administered by the health agency’s other partners in the county, like pharmacies.
The 4,590 first doses and 4,087 second doses of vaccine administered by ARHS in Perquimans continues to rank 6th in the eight-county region, however. ARHS has administered the most first doses (11,587) and second doses (11,587) in Pasquotank County. The agency has administered the fewest first doses (3,417) in Gates County and the fewest second doses (3,371) in Camden County.
Perquimans continues to have the lowest percentage of residents in the eight-county region ages 12 who are fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control, only 23.3% of those eligible in Perquimans were fully vaccinated as of Thursday, Aug. 26.
By comparison, Currituck’s rate was 46.3%, Chowan’s rate was 43%, Gates’ was 41.5%, Pasquotank’s was 41.1%, Bertie’s was 40.9%, and Camden’s was 37%. Only Hertford, with a rate of 27.9%, had a rate under 30%.
Even among persons 65 and older, Perquimans’ fully vaccination rate lags other counties in the region. As of Thursday, its vaccination rate for that age group was only 38%.
By comparison, the vaccination rate for persons 65 and older in Currituck was 83.4%, 73.6% in Pasquotank, 67% in Gates, 66.6% in Chowan, 61% in Bertie, and 53% in Camden. Only Hertford, with a rate of 43.7%, also had a rate under 50%.