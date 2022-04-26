Perquimans County school officials are seeking an increase of $523,868 in local operating expenses in the budget that begins July 1.
The Perquimans County Board of Commissioners provided $3 million in local current expense funding for the Perquimans County Schools in the 2021-22 budget. The Perquimans Board of Education is seeking $3.52 million in the 2022-23 budget.
The school board is requesting a capital outlay allocation of $475,000, which is the same as in the budget for the current year.
State-mandated salary increases of 2.5 percent account for $114,681 of the additional request. Retirement and health insurance costs amount to a $74,691 increase.
Two new locally funded positions are included in next year's request. The school board is requesting a media coordinator for Perquimans County High School and an additional English teacher for the high school.
Superintendent Tanya Turner said Perquimans High School is the only high school in the region that does not have a media coordinator. The other three schools in the Perquimans district also have media coordinators.
Turner said she is not sure why the high school does not have a media coordinator because the situation pre-dates her tenure as superintendent.
The media coordinator and English teacher positions are both part of the school district's strategy to improve English test scores at the high school, Turner said.
A maintenance position that was previously eliminated is being restored in the school board's budget request. There's also a 10 percent increase in projected utility costs.
County Manager Frank Heath noted that $189,372 of the requested increase is a direct result of unfunded mandates from the state.
School officials also reviewed how supplemental COVID-19 funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program is being spent in the district.
ESSER III funds totaling $4.1 million are slated to be used for construction of an outdoor track at the high school, HVAC upgrades, teacher assistant salaries, band uniforms, personal protective equipment, touchless equipment for restrooms and other areas, and COVID-related supplements.
The schools are using $1.84 million in ESSER II funds for HVAC upgrades and renovations, carpet removal, teacher assistant salaries, custodial equipment, COVID-related supplements, and asbestos abatement.
School officials noted that while construction of the outdoor track is being funded through ESSER, money still needs to be raised for equipment, equipment storage and other items needed for operating the track.