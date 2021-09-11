Scores of local residents say they’re not getting their mail on a daily basis and some report going days at a time without mail delivery.
On Thursday, Sept. 9, The Daily Advance asked readers on Facebook if their U.S. Postal Service mail was arriving later than usual or sometimes not arriving till the next day. By 4:45 p.m., the question had garnered more than 130 responses from residents spread across northeastern North Carolina.
“If they say it’s going to get there in two days expect a week,” responded one Camden County resident. “If they say one week expect two. Mail is the worst out here.”
“No mail last week for 4 days,” said a woman who lives in the Nixonton area.
U.S. Postal Service spokesman Philip J. Bogenberger said UPS is investing in hiring more personnel to ensure the mail gets delivered. He said UPS is actively hiring right now in all areas, including Elizabeth City.
“From January 2021 through January 2022 we expect to hire approximately 100,000 career, part-time and seasonal employees for a variety of positions including carriers, clerks, plant employees and more,” Bogenberger said.
Although COVID-19 may be affecting staffing levels in the short term, Bogenberger attributed the current hiring push to “normal attrition” and a seasonal need for more employees.
“This number covers normal attrition and our peak holiday season,” Bogenberger said. “This effort is one part of our Delivering for America Plan, through which the Postal Service is investing $40 billion over 10 years in infrastructure and our employees. We plan to hire more than 40,000 employees for peak season. The Elizabeth City Post Office, and most post offices throughout the state, is hiring for the holiday season.”
Bogenberger noted information about job opportunities is available at www.usps.com/careers.
For readers responding to the Facebook question, more postal staff to ensure earlier-in-the-day, every-day mail delivery can’t come soon enough.
“It is late as 6 p.m. or later on the days that the carrier runs,” said a resident of Rocky Hock, in Chowan County, describing their mail delivery. “Sometimes they don’t deliver mail if the regular carrier is out for sickness or vacation days. Sometimes we will miss getting mail one or two days a week.”
Nathan Kohan, regional director of audience development for Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina, which publishes The Daily Advance, tracks the number of complaints the newspaper receives when there is no mail delivery. The Daily Advance switched its subscription delivery service to the U.S. Postal Service in September 2020.
In the first eight days of September there were 135 such complaints, Kohan said. In prior months, there were 381 in August; 284 in July; 207 in June; 183 in May; 175 in April; and 216 in March.
Some of the comments submitted on Facebook Thursday afternoon mentioned Daily Advance delivery specifically.
“No mail or The Daily Advance on the day supposed to for 3 days last week; did get 2 of newspapers delivered a couple days late; 1 day never received,” one reader in Newland said. “This week no mail or paper on Wednesday. We will see about today, nothing yet.”
Other respondents said they’re having mail delivery problems in Mt. Hermon and the Pasquotank communities along Peartree, Blount and Okisko roads. Still others reported delivery issues on Main, Cedar and Maple streets in Elizabeth City, in Weeksville and in the town of Hertford.
Ruth Ward, who lives in Peartree Place, was asked about mail delivery as she walked across the parking lot at the Dollar General Store on Weeksville Road.
Ward said she has not lived in Elizabeth City very long but noticed she did not receive mail at her home Wednesday. Mail carriers also didn’t pick up mail she had placed outside in her box.
“I’m not complaining,” Ward said. “I just wonder what happened.”
Mike Brown, who lives on Perry Street in Elizabeth City, said his mail is delivered about every other day.
“I thought it was supposed to come on time,” said Brown, who was pumping gasoline at Handee-Hugo’s on Halstead Boulevard. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”