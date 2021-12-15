A group of volunteers in Hertford has formed a new youth group under the banner of Seeds of Success and is excited to see the seeds beginning to germinate and grow.
Youth from the group marched and rode in this year’s Hertford Christmas Parade.
“We have a dedicated group of volunteers and can use much more help,” said Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, who has been instrumental in forming Seeds of Success.
According to the organization’s mission statement, Seeds of Success intends “to plant the seeds of success for building a strong inclusive community through initiatives addressing education, athletics, cultural awareness, self-esteem and life skills that will build-up our youth and strengthen their resilience while fostering positive social-emotional development.”
The organization’s first project was establishment of a Unity Center in the Community Center at 305 W. Grubb Street.
The Unity Center is for youth ages 9-17 and, according to the organization, designed to “provide a safe location” and programs offering tutoring, accountability, social skills, mental health, career readiness, finances, role models, character and leadership development, recreation, and health/wellness activities.
A “soft opening” was held at the center Aug. 14. On Oct. 30 there was a Harvest Fest for kids featuring music, games, food — and of course, costumes.
Brown called the Community Center site a “tentative permanent home” for Seeds of Success. The group is taking “baby steps” as it grows and develops, Brown said.
Seeds of Success is establishing partnerships with the Perquimans Arts League, Future Farmers of America, Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and others.
Seeds of Success has also applied for 501-c-3 nonprofit status and is awaiting final approval. The organization has already has set up a board of directors and will be able to receive tax-deductible contributions once the paperwork for its nonprofit status has been finalized, Brown said.
“This is for all of our children,” she said.
Marvin Sutton is the program director and right now about 15 active members regularly participate in the program. But the number fluctuates, Brown said.
“Sometimes we have many more,” she said.
The organization’s logo tips the hat to the well-rounded life it envisions for youth as they grow into adulthood, referencing “sports, education, arts, history, cultural, gardening, self-esteem, finance.”
An explanation of the organization’s purpose provided by Seeds of Success states: “We must provide our youth with an environment, tools and role models that enable their success. We love them, we appreciate them, we need them, and we want to hear what they have to say! Our youth are the future.”
Brown said she is focused on developing Seeds of Success into a program that will be sustainable for the future.
For more information about Seeds of Success, call (252) 404-2292.