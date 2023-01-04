While The Center Players haven’t performed since May’s production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”, Arts of the Albemarle’s interim director says the popular and award-winning children’s theater group has not been disbanded.

Lauren Luther said recently that the regional arts center is still trying to get its footing after two years of programming having to be either canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions. AoA officials are currently assessing how the arts center can better serve Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, she said.