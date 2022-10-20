zippers

Perquimans County residents (top to bottom) Bruce Bosco, Pattie Bosco, Hope Baccus, Carolyn Copeland, Herbert Copeland, Sidney King and Beverly Gregory pose for a photo while navigating a walkway at ZipQuest — Waterfall & Treetop Adventure in Fayetteville earlier this month.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans Senior Center

If you think the Perquimans County Senior Center is a just place to play board games and hang out, think again.

Whether it’s archery, croquet or zip lining — yes, zip lining — through the treetops, the Perquimans County Senior Center has something for every senior.

