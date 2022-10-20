...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central, eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Perquimans County residents (top to bottom) Bruce Bosco, Pattie Bosco, Hope Baccus, Carolyn Copeland, Herbert Copeland, Sidney King and Beverly Gregory pose for a photo while navigating a walkway at ZipQuest — Waterfall & Treetop Adventure in Fayetteville earlier this month.
If you think the Perquimans County Senior Center is a just place to play board games and hang out, think again.
Whether it’s archery, croquet or zip lining — yes, zip lining — through the treetops, the Perquimans County Senior Center has something for every senior.
Recently, Senior Center Director Beverly Gregory led six senior adventurers on a trip to Fayetteville for a day of treetop zip line flight at ZipQuest — Waterfall & Treetop Adventure. The seniors navigated a series of five treetop zip lines, one suspension bridge, and two spiral staircases.
Gregory not only led the group to Zipquest, she also joined in on the fun.
“Yes, I zip,” she said. “I do not take our participants anywhere I would not be comfortable with and am certainly going to hang with the group.”
Gregory said normally another senior center employee leads the senior activities. But because she wasn’t comfortable with zip lining, Gregory said she got to go.
For seniors who enjoy their adventure closer to the ground, the Senior Center is organizing a trip to Mike’s Farms in Beulaville Dec. 8 for its 2022 Christmas Dinner, Show and Hayride. Reservations are needed by Oct. 25.
There’s also the senior center’s annual holiday trip to the Biltmore Estate in Asheville Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, a trip to Myrtle Beach in March.
For seniors who like to garden, the center offers a monthly Master Gardeners program.
The center also offers a host of outdoor games including shuffleboard, bocce, croquet, horseshoes and cornhole. All of the games are available when the weather cooperates.
While a pickleball craze is sweeping the country and quickly becoming a money-making professional sport, Perquimans County seniors have been playing the game for months at the county recreation center on Granby Street.
Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines tennis, ping pong and badminton. Seniors play on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings starting at 9:30 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
in addition, Harriet Marquit will lead a chair yoga session on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. Cynthia Elliott also teaches Zumba each Tuesday this month at 2 p.m. Seniors will learn movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance. There is a $5 fee.
For more information, contact the Perquimans County Senior Center at 1072 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, or call 252-426-5404.