Bailee Williams, 9, returns the puck while playing air hockey against Jamari Jones, 8, at the Boys & Girls Club unit in Elizabeth City, Monday, July 18. The Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle received a $10,000 grant from Sentara Albemarle for its Youth Connect Emotional Wellness program.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Eight area nonprofits will split nearly $582,000 in grant funding from Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare.

The grants are part of Sentara Cares’ fall grant cycle and the eight area recipients are among the more than 100 in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina receiving a total of $5 million, Sentara said in a press release.