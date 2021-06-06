HERTFORD – Perquimans County 911 Center received multiple calls for a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles around 9:33 p.m. Saturday on the southbound side of the high-rise bridge.
Upon arrival, first responders found two vehicles with extensive damage, according to a press release from Perquimans Emergency Management.
One vehicle had two occupants; one occupant was transported by Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and Perquimans County EMS transported the second occupant to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Chowan County EMS transported the occupant of the other vehicle to Vidant Chowan Hospital.
The southbound lanes of Ocean Highway crossing the high-rise bridge became impassable due to the accident and were closed immediately following the accident. Deputies from the Perquimans
Deputies were stationed at the intersection of Creek Drive and Ocean Highway in the southbound lanes to block traffic from accessing the bridge.
At approximately 10:50 p.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on Ocean Highway towards the closed intersection struck a patrol vehicle belonging to the Perquimans County Sheriffs' office.
When the patrol vehicle was struck, it was pushed into a second patrol vehicle that was on the scene.
There were five occupants in the vehicle transported to Vidant Chowan Hospital by Perquimans County EMS.
Neither deputy from the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office was injured.
Northbound lanes were shutdown intermittently so vehicles and road debris could be removed.
Southbound lanes reopened at around midnight Sunday morning.
Both incidents are under investigation.
The following agencies responded: Hertford Fire Department, Hertford Police Department, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Chowan County EMS, NC State Highway Patrol, and Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance.