A man who more than 15 years ago was convicted in New Hampshire of a sex offense is facing burglary-, firearms- and illegal-drug-related charges after having been arrested for allegedly taking a handgun from inside a vehicle at the Corning warehouse off Alternate U.S. 64 in Edgecombe County, judicial system records and the county sheriff’s office said.
Not only that, but the man, Kenneth Cook, 57, also had been out since Dec. 6 on a $3,000 unsecured bond on a charge Dec. 4 of felony failure to report a new address Nov. 15 with the sheriff’s office in connection with his being a convicted sex offender, Edgecombe County District Court records said.
According to the records, a warrant had been issued for Cook’s arrest for failing to verify he is a homeless person when asked by the sheriff’s office to come in to do so.
The records also said another warrant was issued for his arrest because he failed to notify the sheriff’s office Dec. 10 within three business days of his newest whereabouts after having been released from the Edgecombe County Detention Center as a sex offender.
Additionally, state Public Safety records said Cook was convicted more than three years ago in Perquimans County for felony failure to register there as a sex offender.
North Carolina law makes clear that convicted sex offenders and people found by the judicial system to be sexually violent predators must register with the sheriff of the county where the convicted person is living.
The state, for public safety reasons, also maintains an online sex offender registry so residents can find out whether a convicted sex offender is living near them.
Cook was taken into custody Dec. 21 by Edgecombe County deputies after a report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in progress at the Corning warehouse, the sheriff’s office said in a posting on Facebook.
Once deputies arrived at the scene, a firearm was taken from the suspect. A further investigation found the suspect had gone into an employee’s vehicle and taken the firearm, the posting said.
Edgecombe County District Court records said Cook is charged with felony failure to report a new address as a sex offender, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony larceny of a firearm, felony breaking into or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor attempt to break into or enter a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana.
According to the records, Cook broke into and entered a 1997 Ford Crown Victoria owned by Latroy Lamont Staton and took Staton’s 9mm firearm. Cook also broke into a 2016 Toyota Corolla owned by Ajanee Lyons with the intent to commit larceny.
Additionally Cook was found to be in possession of marijuana, the records said.
Cook appeared before a District Court judge Dec. 22. Attorney Edward Simmons was appointed by the court to represent Cook, the records said.
Cook also has a charge pending against him in Edgecombe County District Court of misdemeanor larceny. That charge resulted from Cook being accused of stealing $60 worth of shoes Dec. 18 from the Shoe Dept. store off the U.S. 64 interchange with U.S. 258 in Tarboro, the court records said.
As far as Cook’s background, the court records said that he was convicted in 2006 in New Hampshire for felony sexual assault.
North Carolina Public Safety records said Cook was convicted in August 2018 in Perquimans County for failure to register there as a sex offender. More specifically, Perquimans County court records said the conviction resulted from his not notifying the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office of a then-current address in the vicinity of the county seat of Hertford.
Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett sentenced Cook to a minimum of a year and three months to a maximum of two years and three months, with credit for 131 days of time served behind bars while the case was pending. Tillett suspended the sentence, ordered Cook placed under supervised probation for three years and ordered Scott to pay a total of $2,033 in court costs, fees and fines, the records said.
North Carolina Public Safety records also said Cook was convicted in 2012 in Perquimans County for misdemeanor conspiracy to commit driving while impaired and in 2000 in Chowan County for misdemeanor communicating threats.
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook said Cook’s bond was set at $5,000 secured after he was arrested Dec. 21.
The sheriff’s office on Wednesday told the Telegram that Cook remains jailed at the Edgecombe County Detention Center and that he had not been working at the Corning warehouse at the time he was arrested.
Edgecombe County District Court records listed Cook as having lived in Rocky Mount but did not indicate he had a specific address in the city.
The Corning warehouse is in the Heartsease community between Tarboro and Rocky Mount.
Corning is a world-leading innovator in material science but is mainly known for glass. The warehouse was built in Edgecombe County to support the company’s various businesses in North Carolina, including distributing glass pharmaceutical vials designed to resist damage in extreme events.