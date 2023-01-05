EDENTON — Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will soon become a regional hub for genealogy research, thanks to a recent large donation.
The donation came from the Family Research Society of Northeastern North Carolina, a nonprofit based in Elizabeth City which disbanded on Nov. 15 after 30 years in operation.
The society had been involved in genealogical research in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties since 1992.
The silver lining in the society’s decision is that its collection of genealogical materials has been transferred to Edenton’s library and is in the process of being cataloged and organized.
Librarian Jared Jacavone said he hopes the library will become a regional destination for all those seeking to research more about their family history.
“The society donated their records to the Friends of the Library, who in turn are donating it directly to the library,” Jacavone explained. “Most of the records are going into our reference section.”
Jacavone credited Edenton resident Cynthia Herlong, who helped the library gain the Family Research Society’s collection.
“She put in the tip to help us get it all going,” Jacavone said.
The records being processed upstairs in the Shepard-Pruden Library vary, ranging from deeds and wills to family histories, marriage records, legal records and African American history books, the latter of which will be the first to be processed.
Funeral records from Twiford Funeral Homes and old military records are also part of the Family Research Society’s extensive collection.
The collection also features records from outside northeast North Carolina, including from Charlotte, New Bern, Wilson County and Caldwell County. There also Colonial records of properties in Tennessee owned by North Carolina landowners.
The Family Research Society’s records of Virginia, particularly the Tidewater area, were still in limbo as of mid-December.
Jacavone said the society — which was last headed by Sharon Rea Gable — had published several books and had been accumulating records for at least 30 years. Almost all of those documents will be moved to the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
“There were at least 50 moving boxes,” Jacavone said. “We’re trying to figure out now what can circulate freely and what has to stay here.”
Anyone from out of the area wishing to perform research on northeast North Carolina can still do so, but will have to come to Edenton to view most of the records. Jacavone said the library’s staff will do its best to accommodate out-of-area research requests.
“We will try to assist people working at a distance for their genealogical research,” Jacavone said.
Some of the Family Research Society’s remaining funds will be given to the Penelope Barker House, which is operated by the Edenton Historical Commission, and half of the funds will to the Friends of the Library.
Many of the books that the society sold were packed up and gifted to the Edenton Historical Commission, who will take over sales of the books. The books eventually will be available for purchase at the Barker House.
Other books in the society’s library collection could be found at Shepard-Pruden in the future.
The upstairs at Shepard-Pruden could look a lot different by spring, when Jacavone hopes to have much of the collection in place. New shelving, a reference desk and a wealth of new records could fill much of the second floor.
“The Friends (of the Library) will handle the genealogical stuff and the new shelving upstairs for a reference desk,” Jacavone said. “There is also a possibility that we acquire an archival scanner in the future for yearbooks and newspapers, to add to this collection.”
Some of the first records and books from the society’s collection could be available as soon as February, Jacavone said.
Library staff and volunteers have been busy sorting and sifting through the Family Research Society’s decades of work in regional historical research.
“Right now it’s all just boxes, but they are boxes of possibility,” Jacavone said.