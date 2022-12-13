The Perquimans Sheriff made the following recent arrests:
• Brandon Holbrook, of the 600 block of Egan Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with exceeding a safe speed for road conditions, driving without an operator’s license and driving with a fictitious registration. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Joseph Williams, of the 300 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.
• Octavian Jones, of the 100 block of Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested Dec. 2 on two counts of failure to appear in court as required. The charges were unspecified. An $8,000 secured bond was set.
• Michael Foster, of the 100 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
• Larry Norfleet, of the 300 block of Hobbsville Road, Hobbsville, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Alfredia Privott, of the 100 block of Brace St., Apt. B, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving without liability insurance. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Crystal Crawley, of the 3300 block of Rocky Hock Road, Edenton, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 bond was set.
Nkyra Johnson, of the 100 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. The charges were unspecified. A $225 secured bond was set.
• Daryel Moore, of the 100 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, driving while license revoked, driving with fictitious registration and driving with an open container of alcohol. A $31,000 secured bond was set.
• Robert Mallory, of the 500 block of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $10,000 secured bond was set.