The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after damage caused by gunfire was discovered earlier this month on a wind turbine at the Amazon Wind Farm U.S. East located west of Elizabeth City.
The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after damage caused by gunfire was discovered earlier this month to a wind turbine at the Amazon Wind Farm U.S. East located west of Elizabeth City.
The damage to the wind turbine at the wind farm operated at Avangrid Renewables was reported Dec. 6, according to a sheriff deputy’s incident report.
Pasquotank Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio said that at around 1:14 p.m. on Dec. 6, deputies responded to a report of property damage at 115 Foreman Bundy Road. They were met by an Avangrid Renewables site manager, who told them damage to one of the turbines had been discovered about two hours earlier, Wallio said.
The turbine, identified as turbine T06, had visible damage at its lower end that appeared to have been caused by bird shot from a shotgun, Wallio said. The damage was external, as the bird shot pellets stripped the paint from where they struck the surface of the structure. Wallio said there was evidence to suggest that two separate shots were fired at the turbine on different unknown dates.
“Some of the exposed steel was rusted from where the shotgun pellets hit and some of the steel still appeared to be fresh metal indicating a more recent event,” Wallio said.
Turbine T06 is located between Haul and Kent roads in western Pasquotank, according to Wallio. The last time it was inspected before the gunshot damage was discovered was in early October.
The turbine is valued at about $1 million, according to the incident report. It’s not clear how much damage the gunfire caused the turbine.
Avangrid Renewables has operated the 208-megawatt Amazon Wind Farm U.S. East facility since 2017. The wind farm is spread out over 22,000 acres in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties and includes more than 100 turbines.
The incident remains under investigation. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident to call 252-338-2191 or Crime Line at 252-335-5555.