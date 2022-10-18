The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:
Christopher Boyce, of the 120 block of Nixon St., Hertford, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with four counts of misdemeanor larceny. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Raymond Silverthorne, no address, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with one count each of habitual larceny and larceny. An $1,800 secured bond was set.
James Nowland, of the 200 block of Meads Circle, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Cameron Carlson, of the 500 block of Carter Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with one count of murder. A $500,000 secured bond was set.
Giana Lumsden, of the 400 block of Olde Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with one count each of simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked/non-impaired revocation. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Lonnie Bunch, of the 150 block of Hertford Beach Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court. A $500 secured bond was set.
Dawn Billups, of the 100 block of Howell Street, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with one count of 2nd degree trespass. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Jatrel Coleman, of the 110 block of Wynn Forks Apartments, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with one count each of failure to appear in court-absconder and misdemeanor larceny. A $23,000 secured bond was set.
Rachel Kubiak, of the 130 block of Wildwood Drive, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Melissa Joseph, of the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with one count of driving under the influence. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Melissa Banks, of Six Cooks Road, Farmville, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with two counts of identity theft. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Taquisha Jones, of the 990 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Christopher Boyce, of the 120 block of Nixon Street, Hertford, was arrested Oct., 5 and charged with one count each of larceny from a person and possession/receiving stolen property. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Andrew White, of the 660 block of Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Donald Reilly, of the 110 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
George Pope, of the 120 block of W. Grubb Street, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 8 on one count for an order for arrest-show cause. A $500 bond was set.
Kayleigh Caron, of the 120 block of Trailblazer Arch, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Nicholas Forward, of the 200 block of Poplar Neck Road, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with one count of reckless driving. A $500 secured bond was set.
Paul Tilley, of the 400 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Curtis Gary, of the 120 block of Rainbow Drive, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with one count each of failure to report an accident and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Nicholas Brown, of the 150 block of Pier Landing Road, South Mills, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with one count each of simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Niasha Williams, of the 220 block of Clark Street, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.