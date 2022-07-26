The Perquimans Sheriff made the following recent arrests:
• Fallon Clayton, of the 160 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Hertford, was arrested July 9 and charged with simple assault. No bond was set.
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 2:56 pm
...Area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, Pasquotank, northwestern Perquimans, northeastern Bertie, eastern Hertford, Gates, northwestern Currituck, and northwestern Chowan Counties, the City of Chesapeake and the southeastern City of Suffolk through 345 PM EDT... At 228 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cofield, or near Ahoskie, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Elizabeth City, Camden, Ahoskie, Hertford, Winfall, Gatesville, Elizabeth City State University, Ryland, Great Bridge, South Mills, Sunbury, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Gates, Winton, Cofield, Powellsville, Colerain, Harrellsville and Como. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
The Perquimans Sheriff made the following recent arrests:
• Fallon Clayton, of the 160 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Hertford, was arrested July 9 and charged with simple assault. No bond was set.
• Deqwanta Beasley, of the 220 block of Meads Loop, Hertford, was arrested July 13 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set. He was also arrested July 16 and charged with breaking and entering and communicating threats.
• Bryan Moore, of the 100 block of Lowes Lane, Hertford, was arrested July 14 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Curtis Gary, of the 130 block of Rainbow Drive, Hertford, was arrested July 15 and charged with first-degree trespass. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
• Selena Anderson, of the 300 block of Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested July 16 and charged with failure to return rental property.
• Cheyenne Spruill, of the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., Camden, was arrested July 19 and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
• Zamir McCleese, of the 100 block of Chip Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 19 and charged with driving while license revoked and failing to heed an emergency light or siren. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Amanda Alcock, of the 500 block of Main St., Hertford, was arrested July 20 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury and breaking and entering. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Niaisha Williams, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested July 20 and charged with assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor child abuse. A $2,000 unsecured bond is set.
• Tyler Clayton, of the 100 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Hertford, was arrested July 20 and charged with assault on a female.
• Jerry Midgette, of the 100 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested July 20 and charged with driving while license revoked and violating a court order. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.