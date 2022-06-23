The town of Winfall could be poised to seek a policing contract with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office similar to one the town of Hertford reached with the sheriff last year.
Hertford made the change last summer, dissolving its police department and signing a contract with the Sheriff’s Office to provide policing within the town’s limits. Now Winfall officials have reached out to the county sheriff’s office to start similar discussions.
“They have contacted us about wanting to sit down and talk,” Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White confirmed last week.
White explained that Perquimans sheriff’s deputies already have extensive experience patrolling Winfall at times when the town’s officers are not on duty.
Mayor Fred Yates said last week that he has spoken to the sheriff about providing additional help in certain situations, but not about taking over the service entirely in Winfall.
Yates said he believes members of Winfall Town Council may have approached the sheriff about taking over policing in the town. He referred questions about the future of the police department to Carol Cooper, a member of council.
Cooper declined to comment on the matter when reached — other than to encourage The Perquimans Weekly to cover the next meeting of the Winfall Town Council. That meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 11.
The Perquimans Weekly also sought a response from Winfall Mayor Pro Tem Preston White but did not hear back from him by the deadline for this story.
Last year the town of Hertford contracted with the Sheriff’s Office to take over law enforcement service in the town limits for $350,000 a year. The agreement, which led Hertford to disband its police department, took effect July 1.
The sheriff’s budget for 2021-22 included four deputy positions, an investigator and an administrative assistant to assist with Hertford’s policing.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown said at the time that dissolving the town’s police department was a difficult decision, but consolidating law enforcement services would provide equal or better law enforcement protection to the town.
The Perquimans Weekly reported in June 2021 that a town council study had shown the police department’s “effective” budget request for the coming year exceeded $1 million, or 50% of the town’s general fund revenue for the third straight year. The police department’s $768,000 budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year consumed nearly 39% of the town’s projected general fund revenue.