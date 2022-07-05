Sheriff's office makes arrests for failure to appear, assault, larceny From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jul 5, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:• Amy Correia, of the 100 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested June 24 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. An $8,000 secured bond was set.• Niaisha Williams, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested June 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.• Jawuan Wilson, of the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Hertford, was arrested June 25 and charged with assault on a female and assault on a government official. A $2,000 secured bond was set.• Donald Baker, of the 100 block of Pirate Cove Way, Hertford, was arrested June 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 secured bond was set. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Secured Bond Larceny Crime Criminal Law Law Police Arrest Assault Block Office Jawuan Wilson Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJohnie Gregory Truck Bodies has new ownerHertford Town Council standardizes cemetery plot pricePatrol investigating fatal wreck in Perquimans Friday nightCandidates differ sharply on court's abortion decisionPatrol IDs motorist killed in accident on US 17 in PerquimansSheriff makes arrests for FTA, possession of synthetic cannabinoidsJail to conduct own probe of inmate's deathSchool board winners to be sworn in July 7Perquimans Sheriff makes arrests for failure to appear, larcenyRoy Cooper could run for President... Images