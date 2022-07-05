The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:

• Amy Correia, of the 100 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested June 24 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. An $8,000 secured bond was set.

• Niaisha Williams, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested June 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.

• Jawuan Wilson, of the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Hertford, was arrested June 25 and charged with assault on a female and assault on a government official. A $2,000 secured bond was set.

• Donald Baker, of the 100 block of Pirate Cove Way, Hertford, was arrested June 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 secured bond was set.