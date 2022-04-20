A follow-up report on February’s active shooter drill at the Perquimans County Courthouse noted good cooperation among agencies but also a need for radio communication upgrades.
The review noted problems exist with electronic communications — especially in some older buildings.
“Communication was difficult and at points was nonexistent,” the report states.
Perquimans County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon said county officials are discussing the need to move fire departments and emergency medical services to the VIPER radio system that is used by law enforcement agencies.
The after-action report on the incident was prepared by Sam Mickey of Sam’s Safety Consultants, who was the facilitator for the Feb. 4 drill.
There were 139 participants in the exercise, including representatives from the county’s emergency medical services, sheriff’s office, other law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
One of the things that would be necessary in the event of an actual emergency similar to the drill is that additional ambulances would need to be called in from surrounding counties, explained Julie Solesbee of the county’s emergency services office.
Nixon said Perquimans would look especially to Pasquotank and Gates counties for help in an emergency. Agreements are in place for those kinds of mutual assistance, Nixon explained.
The report indicates all the agencies worked cohesively during the exercise.
Nixon said the drill was a learning experience for everyone involved.
“There are always lessons learned,” he said.
Nixon said it is particularly significant that this was the first drill in the county that has dealt with a scenario involving an intruder somewhere other than a school building.
The drill involved people who had never been part of this kind of exercise before, including the register of deeds staff, clerk of court staff and the county manager’s office.
EMS personnel wore ballistic vests during the drill.
Strengths identified included:
• agencies showed a willingness to work together;
• 911 tele-communicators did an excellent job of providing information to responders at the scene;
• participants understood the concept of unified command;
• law enforcement officers effectively neutralized the shooter;
• firefighters and law enforcement officers were able and willing to help with patient transport; and
• firefighters and emergency medical personnel employed triage effectively.