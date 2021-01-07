Local law enforcement agents had a busy year investigating incidents of gun violence reported in Hertford and Perquimans County during 2020.
Provided below is a listing of shooting incidents since Jan. 1 that are/were under investigation.
- Dec. 4, a shooting in Hertford ended with a vehicle striking a house in Elizabeth City. According to the Hertford Police Department, officers heard what appeared to be gunshots in the King and Stokes streets area around 9:53 p.m. Friday. Officers found a 40-year-old man on Stokes Street who had been shot. Police have an eyewitness who saw the driver of the vehicle fire gunshots at the man, Hertford police official says. Four juveniles, who are between the ages of 13 and 17, are suspected of taking part in the shooting have been arrested, according to HPD.
- Nov. 4 after someone was shot on King Street, Perquimans High School and the Hertford Grammar School were temporarily on a modified lockdown.
- Oct. 31, a man was shot at a house party on Market Street and Edenton Road.
- There was a trio of shootings in Perquimans County between Sept. 13 and Sept. 14; one that claimed the life of a Hertford man, two others that sent two men to area hospitals. In the wake of the shootings, a two-week curfew was enacted that started Sept. 15 and ended Sept. 29. The first shooting that was reported at 2:36 a.m. Sept. 13 at 112 Miller St. outside Hertford where Tay’quan Coleman, 23, of Hertford was shot. Coleman was taken to Albemarle Hospital where he died. State Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist. Second shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13 when HPD and PCSO responded to a shooting in the area of King Street and Edenton Road in Hertford. Officers arrived on-scene and found a man shot numerous times. Final shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 when HPD responded to a report of a shooting where a man had been shot by King and Brace streets.
- June 3, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the United States Marshal Service and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Torrance Brock, 18, of Edenton. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted murder. Brock was placed under a $1 million bond and taken Albemarle District Jail. Warrants were issues for the arrest of Brock, who was wanted in connection with the May 23 shooting of Ahmad Trafton in Perquimans County. Deputies responding to a shots fired report found Trafton at a residence in Burnt Mill Creek Trailer Park.
- May 24, a shooting was reported into an occupied dwelling on Edenton Road.
- According to HPD, an officer responded to a reported shooting and robbery at the Food Lion off U.S. Highway 17 on Saturday (Feb. 15). No injuries were reported in the incident. HPD conducted an intensive investigation which led to the arrest of Don Juan Myers of Snug Harbor for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery, and a felon in possession of a firearm.
A shooting was reported Dobbs Street reported at 12:30 a.m., Feb. 5. A silver Nissan Versa or Audi pulled up with several young males inside. HPD said a male approached an older resident while he was exiting his car. The older male told the younger male late teens early twenties to stop. The young man pulled out a pistol and shot at the older man multiple times. The older male was not injured. No one was hurt.