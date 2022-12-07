Holiday wreaths sporting fancy, colorful bows and Santas made of clay were among the items greeting Christmas crafters and holiday shoppers at a crafts fair at Perquimans High School Saturday.
About 30 vendors lined the walls of the high school gym selling everything from hand-knitted pot holders and artisan-crafted Christmas ornaments to holiday gift baskets and decorative wooden holiday signs.
Gail House of Carolina Moon Bakery set up a full bake shop for the event that featured cakes, cookies, breads and other holiday goodies.
Albemarle Plantation resident Barbara Hendrickson, owner of Just Believe, was showcasing her Santa figurines, each of which is handmade, hand stitched and hand painted. Each figurine is personalized with her name to establish a provenance for the work.
“I began this company in 2008,” Hendrickson said. “At the same time I was very busy with my real estate company so I put the project on the back burner.”
Having sold her Virginia-based real estate company, Hendrickson now devotes herself full time to her art and to traveling to craft shows.
“We just returned from a five-day show and sold almost 60 Santas,” said Hendrickson.
While she is currently swamped with new orders, Hendrickson said her Santas can be personalized with a special theme.
Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church offered complimentary hot chocolate at the event. The Open Door Pantry also was on hand. Director Dina Hurdle was excitedly telling show attendees about the organization’s latest purchase: its own building.
“The plans are coming along nicely,” she said. “We are in the process of developing a plan for the construction and remodel of the space. But I can’t divulge anything until after the first of the year.”
The Open Door’s new location is the former Highway 55 restaurant at 293 Creek Drive in Hertford. The purchase of the building is complete, but some remodeling will need to be finished before pantry service can begin.
The organization plans to move into the new facility sometime in the middle of next year.