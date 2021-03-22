Shores at Lands End CERT Awarded AARP Grant

Perquimans County is the proud host of three state recognized Community Emergency Response Teams.
These volunteer teams train and work within their community, throughout Perquimans County, and at times can be called on to help in other areas throughout the state.
CERT training includes both classroom and hands-on skills that include basic disaster response skills such as: fire safety, basic medical care, light search and rescue, and basic damage assessment.
The newest team is the Shores at Lands End CERT, which has approximately 26 members and is comprised of four different communities located on a peninsula surrounded by water.
Deep in the Durant’s Neck community, these neighborhoods have one road that leads in and out, which could pose a challenge if a major disaster were to occur. Severe damage to power lines or trees could cause limited to no immediate access for first responders.
Tina Siller, one of the SLE CERT members, applied for and was awarded a $6,000 grant to benefit the SLE CERT. On Jan. 25, Perquimans County Emergency Services had the opportunity to meet with the SLE CERT and present the needed supplies and equipment.
Due to the generosity of AARP, each member will have an individual backpack that has personal safety and first aid equipment along with smaller tools.
The team will also have the needed supplies to set up a triage and basic first aid treatment station, an Incident Command area, and have additional tools that can be used after a disaster.
“I am so thankful for the support of AARP, County Manager Heath, and the Perquimans County Emergency Services staff who helped us achieve this goal," Siller said. "Because of the AARP Grant Funding, we obtained CERT supplies that we would not have been able to afford or obtain through community donations alone.”
SLE CERT Leader Ellis Carpenter added, “Our community is extremely appreciative for being awarded the 2020 Community Challenge Grant by AARP Coastal Community. As most of our residents are members of AARP, this demonstrates their commitment to serving communities like ours and giving back to them. We’re especially thankful to AARP Associate State Director, Suzanne Black, for her belief and trust in our joint CERT team.”
While this grant was awarded to the Shores at Lands End CERT and will highly benefit these communities, it has also benefited others throughout the county.
This team, along with the other established CERT’s (who initially received grant funding from the state when their programs were established), Albemarle CERT and the Deep Creek Shores CERT, are invaluable partners at our COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics.
At each clinic, you will typically find about 15 CERT members that can be found helping with vaccination preregistration, preparation, and post vaccination monitoring or anything else they may be asked to do.
“Perquimans County is blessed to have the dedicated support from all of these teams that want to give back to their community," said Jonathan Nixon, Perquimans Emergency Services Director.