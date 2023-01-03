Siblings Melissa G. Miller, Tammi G. Byrum and Justin Godfrey were looking to for a way to honor their parents that also would have a lasting impact on others.
They found it by creating the J. Marion & Debbie H. Godfrey (Jr.) Agri-business Scholarship for Perquimans County High School students and establishing an endowment to fund it in perpetuity.
The J. Marion & Debbie H. Godfrey (Jr.) Agri-business Scholarship will be made available to PCHS seniors for the first time in 2023.
“When someone holds a special place in your heart and makes a big impact in your life, it is fitting to honor their contributions,” said Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter. "The children of J. Marion & Debbie H. Godfrey desire to honor and celebrate their parents through the establishment of an endowed scholarship fund."
She continued: "Education is a gift that lasts a lifetime, and a scholarship program provides a meaningful way for Melissa, Tammi and Justin to honor their parents and carry their legacy forward to future generations in Perquimans County."
The first $1,000 J. Marion & Debbie H. Godfrey (Jr.) scholarship will be awarded in April to a member of the PCHS Class of 2023. After then, the award amount will be based on the earnings of the endowment, Lassiter said.
The contribution given to honor the Godfreys will be invested and managed by the Perquimans County Schools Foundation so that the interest earned on the principal can be used for the annual scholarship.
To qualify for the scholarship, a student must have a 3.0 grade-point average, be enrolled and attend either a two or four-year college, trade or technical school, and submit an essay. The topic of the essay should be how the senior has witnessed (or been involved in) agriculture and animals and how both are integral to the way of life in Perquimans County.