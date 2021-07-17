Incumbent Hertford town councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman III will be on the ballot alongside former councilor Gracie Felton and first-time candidates Connie Brothers, Sandra Anderson and Martha Borders in a quest for two seats on the Hertford Town Council.
In Winfall, Valery McDonald and Preston White have filed for the two open council seats.
Incumbent Winfall councilors Kenneth Rominger and Arnetta Ormond did not file to seek re-election.
The filing period for the November election in both towns ended at noon on Friday.
Borders, who moved to Hertford after retiring from careers in retail management and mortgage banking and her own fiber arts business, said she is running on a platform of smaller government, lower taxes and lower electric costs. She also wants to address concerns of retirees on fixed incomes, she said.
"Open, honest, dialogue with all citizens will be encouraged to help create a vision for our future here in Hertford," Borders said.
McDonald, who has lived in Winfall 5½ years, is making her first bid for elective office. She said her husband owns a business and they have an Air BnB on the river.
She said she decided to run because no one else had filed and she believes it's important to have a full slate of council candidates.
"If that's how it's set up, that's how it should be," she said.
White, who has lived in Winfall his whole life, served on council previously and ran for mayor in the last election.
He said he is taking advantage of the opportunity to return to council and continue to support the community where he lives.
White has been a manager at Newport News Shipyard for 34 years.
Jackson, who was first elected in November 2017, said just before the start of the filing period that he would not seek re-election. However, he decided to file for a second term last week.
Norman refused to comment on his bid for re-election.
Felton was appointed to a vacant seat on the Hertford Town Council in early 2019 but lost her bid for a four-year term in the November election later that year.
Brothers, a local minister and civic activist, said in a press release she has strong community ties that she will use “to enhance communication and strengthen relationships among all of Hertford’s residents as we continue to grow our historic town.”
Anderson, a retired U.S. Senate staffer, says she is running because it’s her “belief that public service is a responsibility that we all share, and we should all be willing to contribute our time and best effort toward the well-being of the community in which we live.”