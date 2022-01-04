Town Manager Pam Hurdle and acting Town Manager Janice Cole spent three days last week preparing for a crucial transition in town administration as town officials eye a renewed focus on community development.
Hurdle, who retired effective Jan. 1, said upgrading town infrastructure should be the town’s top priority.
“Infrastructure has to be first,” Hurdle said.
Hurdle said thanks to the availability of new federal grants the town is poised to see improvements to both its infrastructure and community development over the next few months.
She said the town’s new Riverfront and Community Development Plan will provide good launching point for those efforts. The key will be planning, she said.
“I don’t have a doubt in this world that it’s going to happen,” Hurdle said.
Hurdle said the town will consider a resolution of support at Town Council’s January meeting for converting the S-Bridge truss for use as a public facility. The Perquimans Board of Commissioners was scheduled to discuss a similar resolution at its Jan. 3 meeting.
Hurdle said the plan is to convert the S-Bridge truss into some kind of walkway or fishing pier for the public.
Cole, who was appointed interim town manager last month, said her focus during her first three days at Town Hall — Dec. 28-30 — was learning as much as she could about town operations from Hurdle, who has 23 years of experience working for the town.
“I’m learning 23 years in three days,” Cole said.
But Hurdle said she will remain just a phone call away as Cole moves into the role of acting town manager.
“We’ll be communicating afterwards,” Hurdle said.
Cole, a local attorney who is a former District Court Judge, former federal prosecutor and former chair of the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, said she is looking forward to working with the town.
“I’m excited about it,” Cole said. “It’s a lot to learn in a short period of time. It’s a little overwhelming but I’m excited about the challenge.”