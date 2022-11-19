When United Methodists across eastern North Carolina met Saturday to consider petitions from churches to separate from the denominational body, seven area UMC congregations — five in Camden County and two in Perquimans County — were eagerly watching the outcome.
All seven have requested to disaffiliate — basically, separate — from the United Methodist Church, and others could request disaffiliation early next year, when there will be a second window of opportunity for churches to hold church conferences on the issue.
The area UMC congregations that have voted to disaffiliate are New Hope and Woodland in Perquimans County, and Camden, McBride, Sharon, Trinity and Wesley in Camden County.
The move to disaffiliate from the UMC has been motivated largely by concerns over an anticipated loosening of the denomination’s strictures on same-sex marriage, ordaining LGBTQ pastors, and related issues of Scriptural authority and Biblical interpretation.
The UMC has not rescinded its official position that homosexual practice is “incompatible with Christian teaching” or made official provisions for ordaining pastors who are practicing homosexuals or permitting pastors to perform marriages of same-sex couples. But many observers believe those changes could be forthcoming.
In addition, church officials in some places have already begun to allow those practices despite their official prohibition by the denomination.
Under a protocol developed and published by the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church within the framework established by the denomination’s General Conference — the authority that sets policy for the United Methodist Church as a whole — individual churches have been able to request disaffiliation from the UMC.
But finalization of the disaffiliation requests is subject to a vote by the North Carolina Conference, which is meeting in special session today in Fayetteville. The conference will vote on whether to approve disaffiliation for congregations that have duly voted to withdraw from the UMC.
For the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church — which will no longer be United Methodist at the beginning of 2023 if the disaffiliation is approved by the North Carolina Conference — the motivation for withdrawing from the UMC has been concern about Biblical authority.
Members of New Hope voted 46-6 on Sept. 11 to disaffiliate from the UMC. New Hope has since voted to become an independent church rather than affiliating with the embryonic Global Methodist Church or another church body.
“We began the conversation in 2018,” Bundy said, noting it started in anticipation of a 2019 special General Conference.
The 2019 Conference did not rescind the denomination’s traditional positions on same-sex marriage or ordaining pastors who are LGBTQ. But an expected General Conference in 2020 to further clarify processes and procedures did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some traditionalist leaders in the UMC grew inpatient with what they considered a lack of clarity about some disputed matters.
Other traditionalist leaders have opted to remain within the United Methodist Church.
Bundy said did not push for discussion until it was clear to him that action was needed.
“I only wanted to talk about it when there was something that was going to happen,” Bundy said, noting the emotional nature of the issues involved in the discussion.
Initially the discussion was put on hold after the 2020 General Conference was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A disaffiliation protocol was added to the UMC’s “Book of Discipline” after the 2019 special General Conference.
After the North Carolina Conference announced specifics about the disaffiliation process this year, New Hope UMC resumed its discussion of disaffiliation.
Bundy said New Hope is a congregation of mostly older members, and he did most of the research to be able to present information to the congregation.
New Hope held four or five informational meetings “to make sure everyone had the opportunity to understand what was going on,” Bundy said.
“For me it was under Biblical authority,” Bundy said. “I feel that the UMC has been hijacked — and I guess that’s a strong word — but hijacked by a liberal group, and every year there is something else that is put into question.
“For us it was just more a distrust of the leadership of the church,” he continued, referring to the denominational leadership.
Although homosexuality was the immediate presenting issue, Bundy and many members at New Hope felt there was much more than that going on behind the scenes.
Last month, a similar disaffiliation vote by members of Edenton United Methodist failed by a 10-vote margin.
According to church officials, vote was held Oct. 5 with around 120 members present after a unanimous vote from the church council to hold a disaffiliation conference. Two-thirds of members needed to vote to either remain with the UMC or to disaffiliate, according to Pastor Valerie Tyson.
The vote to disaffiliate reportedly failed by a margin of less than 10 votes. Tyson said she could not release the official vote tally.
“The vote was taken by church members within the context of holy conferencing and I will respectfully keep that information within that context,” Tyson said.
Multiple church members told the Chowan Herald in Edenton that “dozens” of members have reportedly left the church in response to the failed vote to disaffiliate.
Chowan Herald Staff Writer Tyler Newman contributed to this report.