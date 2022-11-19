Cutting Ties

The Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church, stands near the sign of the church, which has voted to sever its ties with the United Methodist Church.

When United Methodists across eastern North Carolina met Saturday to consider petitions from churches to separate from the denominational body, seven area UMC congregations — five in Camden County and two in Perquimans County — were eagerly watching the outcome.

All seven have requested to disaffiliate — basically, separate — from the United Methodist Church, and others could request disaffiliation early next year, when there will be a second window of opportunity for churches to hold church conferences on the issue.