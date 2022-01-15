TODAY
Sons of Revolution
The Sons of the American Revolution will meet at Captain Bob’s in Hertford at 6:30 p.m. Jared Jacavone, librarian and branch manager of the Tyrrell County Public Library, will discuss the topic, “Revolutionary Rhode Island.” Contact: Warren Smith at 252-221-2050.
Albemarle Commission
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford in person and via Zoom at 6 p.m. For access information, contact Ashley Stallings at 252-404-7092.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Consortium will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom at 5 p.m. Contact Dave Whitmer at 252-404-7093.
SATURDAY
Saturday Art at PAL
The Perquimans Arts League will host the free arts class “Mom & Me” from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Attendees encouraged to bring their mother (or another grownup person) and learn how to make beaded bracelets. Class is limited to 10 participants. Registration must be in advance. Register online or contact Sheryl Corr at sherylcorr@embarqmail.com or 252-426-7463.
Perquimans Bridal Expo
The Perquimans Bridal Expo will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
‘A Place to Go’ exhibit
The Perquimans Arts League will host a new exhibit, “A Place to Go,” starting Jan. 25, and continuing through Feb. 19. The show will feature the artists’ favorite places or “where they go to feel peace and happiness.” The exhibition is open to all members. To set up an appointment, call 252-426-3041.
WEDNESDAY
After School Art
The Perquimans Arts League is offering the “Elements of Art” as its first after-school art class. The free four-week class will be for students ages 7-10 and continue Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. The class is limited to 10 students. Registration is required in advance. Contact: Sheryl Corr at sherylcorr@embarqmail.com or call 252-426-7463. Registration form must be received before child is considered enrolled.
Ferry career fair
The N.C. Ferry Division will host a career fair to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard at the NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bring resumes and supporting documents. Contact: 252-423-5100.
UPCOMING
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host benefit art auction featuring 60 artworks by artist and new local resident Jack Pardue at the Clubhouse Restaurant at Albemarle Plantation, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the PAL gallery.
Livestock show meeting
An information session for youth interested in participating in the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City. Animals will be on site as will parents whose children have participated before. Contact: 331-7630.