Sons of Confederate Veterans defend monuments

Editor’s Note: First of a two-part series, the Col. William F. Martin Camp NC Sons of Confederate Veterans reached out to the Chowan Herald to talk about the Civil War monuments’ future in Elizabeth City among other places across the state. We are withholding the names of the top officers from the group who spoke to the newspaper so as to protect their identity.
Officers sought to set the record straight by clearing up any misinformation not only about Pasquotank’s Confederate monument, but about what group believes and the ideals they share that run counter to what they consider as a misleading portrayal by the mainstream media.
ELIZABETH CITY – NC Sons of Confederate Veterans has filed a lawsuit that seeks to determine if relocating Civil War monuments is a violation of state law. Lawsuit’s fate affects monuments statewide.
Commander of the Col. William F. Martin Camp NC Sons of Confederate Veterans said memorials like the one in Elizabeth City are a tribute to those who fought and died for the South.
“There are plenty of publishings from the day that that memorial was erected,” he said. “It clearly explains why it was put there. And there's not a stitch of content that says it had anything to do with white supremacy or intimidation of minorities. That narrative is not to be found anywhere. If you go back to that day in time, the narrative was that these people were still mourning the loss of their fathers and sons.”
Commander said the group is not opposed to moving the monument in Elizabeth City, but that the decision to relocate the 110-year-old memorial complies with state law.
“There is a law for North Carolina that says historic objects of remembrance have to to go through the North Carolina Historical Commission,” he said. “And yes, you can relocate them. You can move them, but there's a certain procedure and it has to go through this. And we're not opposed to relocating the monument. If you want to relocate the monument, that's fine. We just want you to do it in accordance with state law.”
Pasquotank’s Special Projects Committee won’t vote to move the monument from the county courthouse grounds for at least another month. When it does, the move is expected to cost the county about $28,000.
“Is that what the taxpayers want to spend their money on?” Commander asked.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said Pasquotank is still working out the logistics of moving the monument to private property in Nixonton owned by Warren Weidrick.
The Special Projects Committee voted unanimously Feb. 1 to have county staff further research a proposal by Weidrick to move the monument to his property at 1371 Four Forks Road. Weidrick’s site is visible from Halls Creek Road and in close proximity to the historical monument that marks the site of the First General Assembly Meeting in North Carolina.
The committee reviewed six offers to take the monument but Weidrick’s offer was the only one received from a county resident.
Hammett told Special Projects Committee members at their Feb. 1 meeting that he had hoped to bring the issue to the committee for a vote at Monday’s meeting. But that decision will now likely be made at the committee’s March 1 meeting, he said.
If the Special Projects panel approves the move, the county will then hold a public hearing before the full Board of Commissioners votes on the issue.
Hammett said the county is still seeking bids to dismantle the monument and then transport it to Weidrick’s property. Weidrick will be responsible for erecting the monument on his property.
Commander said he has sat down with the Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox to discuss the matter about plans to potentially relocate the monument. He said state law clearly says that objects of remembrance on public property adhere to this law.
“I went and I sat down with the County Attorney and I asked him, ‘are you going to relocate the monument in accordance with state law that protects the monument?’” he said. “The County Attorney said that law doesn't apply to us because this is county property. And I said, well, it's county property, the county exists by virtue of the state, so therefore county property is state property.
"It's still under state law and further down the law says, if this is an object of remembrance on public property – which this is an object of remembrance and this is on public property – then you are required to abide by state law regarding the relocation of it. And he said, ‘no’ and that's where our conversation ended.”
Cox responded to the Commander's assertion by saying, “I’m not going to get into a war of words. I disagree with some of the representations contained in the statement. The county will comply with the law. Since there is pending litigation I’ll save my comments until the appropriate time.”
Commander said that’s when the Col. William F, Martin Camp NC Sons of Confederate Veteran's hired an attorney and initiated a fundraiser to pursue this lawsuit. He said so far, the group has spent more than $16,000 to “hold the county commissioners accountable to the law.”
Bulk of donations have come from local residents.
Commander said in the past, mainstream media outlets who have reported on this story say that the county has tried to give the monument away by offering it to the SCV and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. He said there’s a valid reason why the groups have refused to accept the monument.
“It’s not that we don’t want it – we want it if it is to be relocated to be done so in accordance with state law,” Commander said.
Group has a pending injunction against Pasquotank County based on the lawsuit that the NC SCV has filed.
“We want to bring the issue before a judge that’s going to look at the law and decipher it for us,” Commander said. “We would like for the memorial to be left where it is until a judge rules – does this property apply to the law. That’s why we don’t want to take the memorial because it would contradict what we are trying to do. If we were to say, yeah, we’ll take it, that goes against what we’re trying to do as far as the preservation of it.’
Commander said as far as relocating it, Veterans Park is around the corner.
“What better location for a soldier’s memorial than Veterans Park, but the county wouldn’t even consider that,” he said.
Commander said initially when SCV approached the county about relocating the monument, there was talk of possibly locating it a nearby cemetery, a museum or Veterans Park.
“Now, neither of those locations are available, so now they are trying to talk about putting it in storage,” Commander said. “Well, that wasn’t on the table when they voted, so I think a lot of the commissioners, if they could, would take their vote back if on day one they said, ‘hey let’s vote to put it in storage.’ They probably want to put it in a warehouse on the Coast Guard base where no one would see it again. I don’t think that’s what most of the commissioners ever wanted. I think they just wanted it off the courthouse property.”
Commander addressed why some people may see the memorial as a monument to racism.
“I understand why some people have the opinion that the monuments are a symbol of racism.” he said. “It’s the only narrative they’ve been taught. Young people, just born in the 90’s, have been taught this one narrative their whole life.
"A vilified Confederacy is all they know. We can’t fault them for the view of presentism that our modern society has taught them. I had one history teacher that said the south fought for slavery and another teacher that said the south fought for independence.
"It was this dual narrative that motivated me to study this era of American History more objectively and to form a better understanding of the much different world that our ancestors lived in.
"I would like to see these memorials stay around long enough to inspire education instead of hate.”
