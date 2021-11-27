The recently approved state budget includes $5 million for an Inner Banks ferry system that could start transporting passengers between Albemarle Sound towns as early as late next year.
State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, confirmed this week that the budget includes the appropriation for the new ferry system.
Goodwin said much preliminary work on the Inner Banks ferry system has been done but more needs to be done.
“It won’t happen overnight,” he said.
It could be a year or more before the new ferry service is able to begin operations, said Goodwin, who served as director of the Ferry Division of the N.C. Department of Transportation during the administration of Gov. Pat McCrory.
The plan right now is to start with two or three ferry vessels, each of which will carry 35-40 passengers, Goodwin said, adding that those kinds of details have been looked at closely but not yet finalized.
“All kinds of options are being explored right now,” he said.
The $5 million is expected to cover the costs of the initial boats and other start-up costs for the ferries.
“The boats will eat up a good part of that,” Goodwin said.
The project is often dubbed “high-speed ferry,” though Goodwin explained that the exact speeds the boats will be able to travel will be determined by the type of boats acquired and the U.S. Coast Guard regulations that apply to those particular types of boats.
The system is designed to enable passengers to travel quickly among Albemarle Sound area towns such as Elizabeth City, Edenton, Hertford and Plymouth.
Whether the ferry will dock in the town of Hertford will depend on the whether the town has the kind of dockage available that is needed, Goodwin said. But there definitely will be a stop in Perquimans County, he said.
One attraction for ferry passengers in Perquimans is the golf course at Albemarle Plantation, Goodwin said. The ferries could enable golfers to visit courses in the area such Sound Links at Albemarle Plantation and the Links at Mulberry Hill in Chowan County, he said.
Stacey Layden, director of tourism for Perquimans County, said the prospect of an Inner Banks ferry system connecting Hertford to other towns in the region is exciting.
“It definitely would be a good thing for Perquimans County,” Layden said.