EDENTON — The state of North Carolina has completed its purchase of the Hayes Farm in Edenton a year after state lawmakers appropriated $6.1 million to acquire it from the Wood family and transform it into a public historic site.
The sale was finalized for all 194 acres at Hayes Plantation on Dec. 30. At nearly the same time, the state agreed to lease the entire property, as well as 28 of its structures, to the Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation for 50 years.
The foundation, which is based in Edenton, will be responsible for restoring Hayes Farm’s buildings and making the property accessible to the public.
Built by the Johnston family and later owned and inhabited by the Wood family for more than 150 years, Hayes Farm will be preserved in perpetuity, officials have said.
Edenton Town Councilman Sambo Dixon, chair of the Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation, told Edenton Town Council about the sale closing at its meeting last week.
“We’re trying to decide how best to use (the property),” Dixon told colleagues. “It’s unlimited what we can do over there.”
Dixon said Hayes should be open to the public from dawn to dusk, and has the potential to offer swimming by the spring.
“Hopefully the beaches are going to be open, we’re hoping by the spring, to have swimming there,” he said, adding “We’ve got a lot of hoops to jump through.”
While the historic site will help draw tourists, it’s “also going to be for us,” Dixon said.
“The main focus is how that place is going to enhance the lives of people that live in Chowan County,” he said.
Dixon likened the opening of Hayes Farm to adding a large municipal park directly adjacent to Edenton.
“In the near future there are going to be tons of ways that the people of Edenton can enjoy what is basically a central park right across the bridge,” Dixon said.
The main house at Hayes Farm is still currently occupied by the Wood family. It will be off limits to the public until the family completes its move, Dixon said.
But the public can walk around the property and down the old Norfolk and Southern railroad track now, he said.
When officials announced in 2021 that the state intended to purchase the Hayes Farm, they said the property eventually would provide space for Edenton residents to walk, run, hike, kayak and swim. That is still the intention, officials said.
Hayes is frequently the focal point of discussions about recreation during town council meetings, as councilors discuss how best to incorporate its nearly 200 acres of land into Edenton’s existing recreation network.
Recreation will not be the only thing featured at the estate, however. Historical, cultural and horticulture opportunities will abound as well. Volunteer Master Gardeners led by Marilyn Rutland have been seen working around the farm readying its gardens in anticipation of public access.
Robert Leath, executive director of the Edenton Historical Commission, said a formal announcement about the sale and the future of Hayes will soon be forthcoming from both the state and town. For now, “a few weeks of intensive planning” on how best to preserve and maintain Hayes will get underway.
“We’re very excited about the potential of Hayes and what this means for Edenton,” Leath said.