Perquimans County’s plan to grow local jobs at a marine-based commerce park is poised to benefit from an additional $4 million in state funding.
Officials say the infusion of the additional funding into the Perquimans County Marine Industrial Park, thanks to the newly approved state budget, is expected to get the county across the goal line constructing an inland basin at the site.
“We have worked hard to advocate for this money with the General Assembly and we expect it to be a game- changer for economic development in Perquimans County,” said County Manager Frank Heath.
Heath said he appreciates the efforts of state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, to secure funding for the project.
East Coast Steel Fabricators Inc. already is adding about 50 jobs at the park. The construction of the basin will enable larger companies to locate at the park and the county expects 200 additional jobs to be created once the construction of the basin has been completed.
“And possibly more,” Heath added.
The marine park, located on 71 acres along the Perquimans River just northwest of the county’s Parks and Recreation Center, has been the county’s economic development focus for more than a decade.
Heath said the county has attracted numerous retirees and other residents because of its natural beauty and quality of life. But the county wants more residents to be able to work in the county rather than having to commute to areas such as the Hampton Roads region of Virginia.
“We want these jobs is the main thing,” Heath said.
Heath said many people who live in Perquimans County and other counties in the region already work in the marine field in Hampton Roads, and county officials would like to see more of those people able to stay in their home community to work.
“It’s a regional project,” Heath said.
Perquimans really has not had any manufacturing since the departure of the textile industry, he said. The county is hoping to reverse the trend with the marine project.
“We’re trying to develop that,” Heath said.
Construction of the basin is the centerpiece of what is needed to get the industrial park project going, Heath said.
The basin is necessary to recruit companies that build larger boats, he said.
The $4 million included in the state budget for the park comes on top of $2.8 million the county received in state funding for the project about five years ago. The county also received a $750,000 Golden LEAF grant for the project about four years ago.
The marine-focused industrial park began as a satellite or “sister site” of the N.C. Seafood Industrial Park in Wanchese, Heath explained.
In December 2020 the county was awarded a $190,000 Building Reuse Program grant for a 14,000-square-foot expansion of the existing facility of East Coast Steel Fabrication Inc. The overall project represents an investment by the company of $482,202.
East Coast Steel Fabrication acquired an existing 5,000-square-foot metal building in July 2019 as part of its plan to move its operations to Perquimans from the company’s previous location in the Hampton Roads area.