Local home owners needing repairs should consider applying for a state grant to perhaps fix those wobbly back porch steps or that hole in the roof.
North Carolina’s Housing Finance Agency’s Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation (ESFR) program finances major repairs for homeowners who are elderly or have disabilities and whose incomes are 80 percent or below of the median for their area.
Perquimans County residents are eligible to apply for consideration on a rotating, three-year basis, and there is $160,000 in funds remaining in the balance for 2020. The next opportunity in PQ should be 2023. There are several qualifying factors to the program.
Assistance is provided through local governments or nonprofit agencies that partner with the state. These local organizations determine if you are eligible and if so, contract for and supervise the work.
If you are approved, you could receive assistance in the form of a secured but interest-free, deferred loan, forgiven at $5,000 a year, to pay for necessary repairs.
“The ESFRLP is a wonderful program – not only does it offer residents the opportunity to repair and stay in their homes, it contributes to local preservation efforts and improves property values in the community,” said Sharon Smith, Special Projects Administrator Albemarle Commission.
Homeowners who wish to be considered should contact Mike Barnette, program manager with McDavid Associates as soon as possible. Apply before midnight Dec. 31 so as to get the process started at https://www.nchfa.com/current-homeowners/repair-your-home/single-family-rehabilitation-program
Albemarle Commission ESFRLP Eligibility Criteria
Households are eligible if:
- Homes must be owner-occupied; the homeowner must have been living in the home for at least 6 months from the date of application.
- Households must meet the low-income eligibility requirements – no more than 80% of the county’s median family income (the program uses the U.S. Department of H.U.D.’s adjusted income limits by household size).
Perquimans County ~ $40,000
- Homeowners must be current on property taxes or on a payment plan for delinquent property taxes. If on a payment plan, its terms must be current and will require official, written verification (on department letterhead) from the Tax Department.
- The total after-rehab value of the intended property must be less than 95% of the area median purchase price (HUD) to qualify as affordable housing.
- Applicants must have homeowner’s insurance and provide a copy of the policy as a part of their application packet.
- Applicants must be current on their mortgage payments or show documentation of satisfaction of Deed of Trust.
- Homes may not have a pending foreclosure.
- Properties are eligible if they meet all of the following requirements:
- The property must require at least $5,000 of improvements.
- The property must not currently meet the County’s Minimum Housing Code.
- Manufactured housing is eligible for assistance if the foundation and utility hookups are permanently affixed, including removal of all transporting equipment (e.g. wheels, axles, tongue) and installation of a full masonry foundation and tie-downs.
- No more than fifty percent (50%) of the total area of the unit may be used for an office or business (e.g. day care). Program funds may only be used to improve the residential portion of mixed-use buildings.
- The property must be free of environmental hazards and other nuisances as defined by all applicable codes or regulations. Or, any such hazards or nuisances must be corrected as part of the rehabilitation of the home. Program staff will determine the presence of any known environmental hazards/nuisances on the site, if they can be removed through rehabilitation, and whether it is economically feasible to remove said hazards or nuisances. Program staff can require the owner/occupants of the property to clean up and remove excess hazards, nuisances, and debris from the property to demonstrate the willingness of the owner to maintain the property after the rehabilitation services are performed.
- The property must be economically feasible to rehabilitate. This means that it must be possible to bring the unit into compliance with all rehabilitation standards at a cost not exceeding the program limits. ($30,000)
- The property cannot have been repaired or rehabilitated with public funding of $25,000 or more within the past 10 years.