Perquimans County residents waited at local gas stations Monday event to fill up on gasoline in light of a cyber-attack that shutdown a gas line.
The price of regular gas rose 10 cents over the course of 24 hours during the weekend, and was $2.64 cents at the Duck-Thru in Edenton Sunday morning. At 6:22 p.m. Monday, the price of regular gas at the Exxon in downtown Edenton was $2.79.
Meanwhile in Hertford around 7 p.m. Monday, gas was $2.95 per gallon at the Exxon.
In response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, Governor Roy Cooper Monday signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency in North Carolina and temporarily suspending motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supply supplies throughout the state.
On May 7, 2021, the Colonial Pipeline system reported a ransomware cyber-attack, resulting in a temporary shutdown of that line. The Colonial Pipeline is a primary fuel pipeline for North Carolina.
The attack forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down its entire system on Friday, May 7. Some smaller lines were restarted Sunday, May 9, but Colonial has given no timeline for the restart of its main pipelines.
The network ships more than 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast to populous southeast and northeast states.
Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy, said most consumers shouldn’t notice a crunch at the gas pump if the Colonial Pipeline pulls off a full restart relatively soon and motorists don’t get spooked.
“If the pipeline were to restart immediately, there’d be virtually no impact and things would start returning to normal pretty quickly,” De Haan said. “If motorists take the worst case scenario and everyone fills up, the impacts could last several weeks into Memorial Day.”
A mass rush to the pump could add up to 25 cents per gallon or more to current prices, he added. His best advice right now is to avoid topping off tanks until the fuel gets moving once again.
“If motorists can sip fuel instead of chug it, that’s going to make this problem much easier to resolve,” De Haan said.
Cooper noted that the emergency declaration will help the state prepare for any motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions.
The Order received concurrence from the Council of State.
In the order, Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with Department of Transportation are told to waive “certain size and weight restrictions and penalties for vehicles supporting emergency relief efforts by transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products in North Carolina and the affected states during the emergency from shortages due to the shutdown, partial shutdown, and/or manual operation of the Colonial Pipeline system.”
Exempted vehicles must produce documentation sufficient to establish that their loads are for direct assistance being used for providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts.
Read the Executive Order No. 213 at https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO213-SOE-Transportation-Waivers-Pipeline.pdf