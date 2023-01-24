...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Thanks to explanations provided the state by the interim town manager, the town of Hertford will be fined only $1,000 for violations at the town's wastewater treatment plant, not $25,000.
Town Council expressed appreciation for interim Town Manager Janice Cole's efforts to get the penalties reduced at council's Jan. 9 meeting.
Before those efforts, the town was facing a $25,000 fine for several violations at the wastewater plant, Mayor Earnell Brown said.
Only after Cole wrote to officials, providing very extensive explanations for the violations, did they agree to substantially reduce the fine from $25,000 to $1,000, Brown said.
"And as a result of her hard work, we got it down to two violations," Brown said. "So before we even start, I would like to say 'thank you' for that hard work."
The violations were noted in an inspection of the plant on Nov. 16, 2022. State inspectors found that the inflow pump, grit removal system, mechanical bar screens and inside ditch aerators were all non-operational at the time of the inspection.
Cole told the council that some of the deficiencies can't be remedied right now because the town doesn't have the money to address them.
Cole also explained to state officials that for some of the repairs, wastewater treatment plant staff had ordered the parts but they hadn't come in by the time the inspection was conducted.
"That's why they did not cite us for those two (violations)," Cole said.
The other two violations were for longstanding problems, she said.
"We thank you for your work, for saving the town $24,000." Brown told Cole.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, the council's mayor pro tem, said he appreciates the work done by Cole and the staff at the wastewater treatment plant.
"The town has been receiving violations on and off for a while now," said Hodges, who was elected in 2019. "This is something that has happened every year I think that we have been on council and it had been happening some before that as well."
"We have the system that we need, and the system has not been able to be maintained or is not operational," he continued. "And again, as Manager Cole has said, our guys are out there working really hard to keep this stuff running and to solve problems when things break."
Hodges said he is hopeful because the town now has a plan to budget for needed maintenance at the plant. The town also has ongoing grant-writing efforts to obtains grants for the work.
Councilors also briefly discussed the possible sale of two vacant town-owned lots at 213 Grubb Street and 215 Grubb Street.
Hodges suggested the council take up the matter at a future meeting when the full council is present. Councilors Connie Brothers and Sandra Anderson were both absent from the Jan. 9 meeting, though they checked in online as the session proceeded.
The council agreed that the possible sale of the vacant lots would be considered at a future meeting.