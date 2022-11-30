New Thorpe marker

A new Jim Thorpe historical marker was erected in Rocky Mount earlier this year, replacing one accidentally knocked down more than two years ago.

 WILLIAM F. WEST/ROCKY MOUNT TELEGRAM

The North Carolina Highway Historical Marker program is back in business after a three-year hiatus because of a lack of state funding.

Ansley Wegner with the North Carolina Office of Archives and History told a Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch audience Wednesday that the state will consider new marker locations for the first time in three years when its advisory committee meets next month.