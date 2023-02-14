WINFALL — The state juvenile detention facility in Winfall, which closed over a decade ago, is scheduled to reopen its doors sometime next year, bringing close to 40 jobs to the area.
Diana Kees, deputy director for external affairs at North Carolina’s Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, told The Perquimans Weekly last week that the Perquimans Juvenile Detention Center is slated to reopen in 2024.
The center, located on Jessup Street, closed in November 2012 because of tighter resources and a reduction in the number of juveniles being held in secure custody. The facility had been open for about 15 years prior to the closing.
A change to state and federal laws has increased the need for the facility again, Kees said.
“Currently, juvenile detention numbers are increasing statewide following implementation of newer federal law and corresponding state statutory provisions that now require the housing of juveniles whose cases are transferred to Superior Court in juvenile detention instead of jail,” she said.
Juvenile detention facilities in North Carolina are currently housing more children than they have available beds, according to Kees. The state is also projected to need 397 juvenile detention beds by 2025; currently there are only 347 beds.
“The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention is now seeking additional detention space, and renovations of the Perquimans Juvenile Detention Center, as well as renovations at other sites, are currently underway,” Kees said. “(The) Perquimans Juvenile Detention Center plays a critical role in meeting the state’s current and future public safety needs.”
Perquimans County leaders voted to sell the land to the state to use for the facility in 1996. Winfall Mayor Fred Yates, with the help of now-retired Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole, pushed to get a detention center in the area, hoping it would provide living space for juveniles so that their families wouldn’t have to travel so far to visit them.
The proposal drew pushback at the time, however. Nearly 200 people in the community signed a petition, expressing disinterest in the detention center.
At least 40 Winfall residents later showed up at a town council meeting in October 1996 to protest the idea. Many said they did not want the facility built near Winfall’s residential areas and were concerned about “breakouts” given Winfall’s large elderly population.
The group, led by 1996 county commissioner candidate Bert Hayes, later appealed to the Perquimans Board of Commissioners, but the board, then chaired by Commissioner Mack Nixon, dismissed the complaint. Officials broke ground on the center just weeks later, at the end of 1996.
The facility, during its operating years, hosted 24 bedrooms and employed roughly 27 people. The cost to build the 8,460-square-foot facility in the late-1990s was around $1.8 million.
The facility featured a kitchen, two day rooms, a multi-purpose room, four administrative offices, a control room, an intake office, a medical room, a substance abuse office, a laundry room and a fenced recreation area.
Juveniles were housed at the center for short stays pending court hearings or placement in other settings. The majority of the juveniles placed at the center were from Perquimans and 12 surrounding counties.
The property surrounding the state-owned site is county-owned and is currently being utilized by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s office as a shooting range on one side and for recreation fields on the other. The Winfall Fire Department is just across the street.
Starting in 2020, the N.C. General Assembly provided funds necessary to renovate the Perquimans facility, hire 39 new positions and cover operating and one-time costs.
“The renovation project has been delayed several times due to COVID-19-related supply shortages,” Kees said. “The latest estimate for opening the renovated juvenile detention center is in early 2024.”
A Winfall town employee confirmed to The Perquimans Weekly on Monday that the town had received an announcement and visit from a state official earlier this year, and that a town account for water services at the facility is in the process of being re-established.