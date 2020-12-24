Steinburg defends comments on suspending civil liberties

The state senator who represents Albemarle counties in the N.C. General Assembly said Wednesday he continues to believe the presidential election was hacked — probably by foreign agents — and he defended controversial statements about suspending civil liberties that he referenced on his Facebook page.
Raleigh-based television station WRAL and its website WRAL.com reported on statements that Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, made on his Facebook page noting that retired Gen. Thomas McInerney had suggested President Donald Trump take actions such as invoking the Insurrection Act and suspending habeas corpus.
Steinburg told The Daily Advance Wednesday that he would not support such actions unless there was evidence that the election had been hacked by foreign actors.
The senator, who was re-elected to a second term last month, said he has heard a lot of retired military and federal government employees in the 1st Senate District say they b e l i e v e the election was h a c k e d and that there was foreign involvement.
Steinburg acknowledged that what he’s hearing from these retirees is “anecdotal” but still convincing, and he believes there was foreign interference in the election.
Steinburg said if the concerns his constituents are raising were investigated then hard evidence would probably surface.
“But the deep state will not hear it,” he said. He said the Department of Justice, FBI and CIA have all failed to investigate the concerns that have been raised about foreign interference.
Complaints about the election are coming in from across the country, he said, “but none of it is being ferreted out by the agencies.”
Steinburg made the claim about foreign interference in the election even though Christopher Krebs, who led the federal government’s cybersecurity efforts during the Nov. 3 election, has repeatedly said there was none. President Trump fired Krebs by tweet after Krebs made that assessment public.
Attorney General William Barr also has said the Department of Justice’s investigation of the election has not uncovered “fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome.” Trump has also announced by tweet that Barr will be leaving the DOJ by Christmas.
Even though courts in multiple states — and the U.S. Supreme Court twice — have thrown out lawsuits by Trump’s campaign challenging the election result, Steinburg said he is concerned that complaints have been lodged but never fully investigated.
Legal experts have said most of the 55 dismissed lawsuits were thrown out because the Trump campaign, while making plenty of allegations, hasn’t produced much evidence to persuade judges their cases have any merit.
Steinburg said another reason he is reluctant to accept the outcome of the presidential election is that the “mainstream media” reporting the results have been 95 percent negative toward President Trump for the past four years.
Steinburg said another cause for his skepticism about the presidential election is that he does not believe Joe Biden, whom the Electoral College affirmed as the election winner this week, could have received 81 million votes. Steinburg said Biden did little campaigning and had no campaign slogan. He also said he didn’t see a lot of Biden signs or enthusiasm for the Democratic candidate.
Since the WRAL article appeared, Steinburg claims he’s been accused of encouraging sedition, even though nothing reported by the radio station indicates that he’s called for that, he said.
Steinburg said the reason he cited McInerny’s statements on his social media page is that constituents concerned about the election outcome have repeatedly asked him what options remain for Trump to contest the election.
Steinburg also said he doesn’t understand why there is suddenly widespread concern about civil liberties when he saw little advocacy for civil liberties when everything was being shut down because of COVID-19.
“If I have to be the punching bag and be billed as the guy that’s off his rocker then I can take it,” Steinburg said. “I will continue to follow up on this until every stone is turned.”
Steinburg said all the concerns and complaints that have been raised need to be investigated by the FBI. And until those investigations are carried out he will “absolutely not” acknowledge Biden as president-elect, he said.
Asked about U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s acknowledgement of Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, Steinburg said “I don’t care whether he did or he didn’t.”
“I am speaking for Sen. Bob Steinburg,” he said. “I am speaking for myself and for a majority of people in my district, who voted for President Donald Trump.”
Steinburg said since he’s expressed his concerns about the election he has received comments on his General Assembly website from people saying he should die on a ventilator, that his wife should die on a ventilator, and referring to his long-deceased mother using vulgar language.
He said the General Assembly police are reviewing the comments to determine whether any constitute threats.
“People try to intimidate you,” Steinburg said. “But no one is going to be able to intimidate me.”
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for the Daily Advance.