Because state officials never agreed to North Carolina’s biennium budget for 2019-21, millions of dollars earmarked for Elizabeth City State University are now gone, state Sen. Bob Steinburg says.
But Steinburg, R-Chowan, said getting money restored for a new library at ECSU and money for a feasibility study creation of a state crime lab on campus will be two of his top priorities when the General Assembly convenes next week to work on a 2021-2023 biennium budget and other issues.
“Obviously, those are very high on my list,” Steinburg said Monday.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the $24 billion 2019-2021 budget passed by the Republican-led House and Senate in June 2019, saying it didn’t include funding for Medicaid expansion or give teachers a big enough raise.
The House voted to override Cooper’s veto but the Senate never held a vote because it lacked the number of votes needed for an override.
The budget vetoed by Cooper included $32 million for a new library at ECSU and $2.5 million to fund a feasibility study for establishing the crime lab on the campus.
Steinburg said the budget vetoed by Cooper was the best state budget for the region in 25 or 30 years and “maybe ever.”
“That budget that had all that good stuff in there for northeastern North Carolina is now gone,” Steinburg said. “Anything that was in it, it doesn’t matter. We have to start from scratch.”
Getting money for the library and the crime lab study may prove difficult as the General Assembly still needs to determine the financial impact that COVID has had on state finances.
“I am going to advocate for them very strongly, but I just don’t know what our fiscal picture looks like,” Steinburg said. “We have to assess what the fiscal situation is as it relates to what kind of funds we will have to work with. But going into the budget cycle those are two jewels I want to see incorporated in this new budget.”
Prior to the pandemic, North Carolina had a $4 billion surplus. Steinburg said that allowed the state to weather the financial impacts of COVID better than most other states.
“I haven’t seen the numbers yet, but I can say with complete confidence that North Carolina is in better fiscal shape at this point in time than any other state in the nation,” Steinburg said. “The reason is because we had a $4 billion surplus which we have used to help sustain us over the 10 months of COVID and the peril and pain that was delivered to our economy.’’
Republicans hold a 28-22 advantage in the Senate and a 69-51 majority in the House. Steinburg is hopeful the two parties and Cooper will be able to work together this year.
“A top priority will be putting a budget together,” Steinburg said.
Another top priority for Steinburg will be for a continued push to separate the Department of Corrections from the Department of Public Safety and make it a separate agency. The Department of Corrections became a part of DPS in 2011.
“We think many, not all, of the problems that exist in corrections is a result of it being in the Department of Public Safety,” Steinburg said. “The Department of Corrections, and this is not a criticism of DPS, is so big that it has to be on its own. It was an experiment to try and save some money and it is not being run in a manner that is efficient.”
Steinburg will remain as chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Prison Safety while also serving as chairman of the Appropriations on General Government Committee and the State and Local Government Committee.
Steinburg will also serve on the Agriculture, Energy, and Environment Committee, the Commerce and Insurance Committee, the Judiciary Committee, the Pensions Committee and the Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety Committee.