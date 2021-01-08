Steinburg Tapped to Lead Committees in Raleigh

EDENTON – NC Senator Bob Steinburg (R-Chowan) was appointed to serve on the following committees by Senate President President Pro Tem Phil Berger, effective immediately and throughout the 2021-22 biennium:
Chairman: Senate Select Committee on Prison Safety
Chairman: Appropriations on General Government
Chair: State and Local Government
Member: Agriculture, Energy, and Environment
Member: Commerce and Insurance
Member: Judiciary
Member: Pensions
Member: Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety
Each committee plays an influential role in hearing legislation related to its respective policy area. Committee chairmen lead the meetings and help facilitate the amendment process before bills go to the floor for a vote.
“I want to thank Sen. Steinburg for being willing to serve as a chairman for the Select Committee on Prison Safety. His expertise will be invaluable as we return to Raleigh to work on behalf of all North Carolinians,” Berger said.
"I am thrilled to be given the honor of serving on each of these very important committees," Steinburg responded. "My appointments to serve on the Judiciary, Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety, and chairing the Senate Select Committee on Prison Safety are a testament to my dedication to prison safety and reform. Serving on these committees will allow a greater influence into the justice system, directly relating to North Carolina's prison systems.
"I am grateful to Senator Berger for appointments to the Committee on Appropriations on General Government and the Committee on State and Local Government Committee. These committees oversee critical initiatives such as rural broadband, which is badly needed for Northeastern North Carolina's economic development. Finally, I am honored to have been selected for membership for the Committee on Agriculture, Energy, and Environment. This committee heavily focuses on vital industries affecting rural North Carolina that I am a strong proponent for."