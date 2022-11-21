The town of Hertford will allow commercial storage units as a use by special permit in the C-2 commercial zoning district.
Hertford Town Council agreed last week to a zoning text amendment that makes storage facilities a special use requiring a permit from the Hertford Planning Board.
The motion by Councilor Ashley Hodges, the council’s mayor pro tem, to approve the text amendment passed unanimously. No one from the public spoke during a public hearing held before the vote.
The change had been recommended unanimously by the town Planning Board.
In another matter, a citizen of Hertford said during the public comment period that he’s concerned about prostitution and drug-related crime in the town.
Mark Christian told councilors he believes prostitution is taking place in town, basing his assertion on what he described as unusual things he’s seen. He acknowledged he did not have evidence to prove his contention.
“That’s what it looks like,” he said.
Christian said he also is concerned about heroin use in Hertford.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White, who was not at the meeting, said when asked that he has not received any complaints about prostitution in Hertford.
White said prostitution occurs everywhere, but he said as far as he knows solicitation for prostitution is not occurring in public view in Hertford. Those engaged in prostitution generally find ways to stay out of the public eye and their secrecy enables the activity to proceed undetected, he explained.
Although in some communities solicitation occurs regularly on public streets, White said he is not aware of that happening in Hertford.
As for heroin use, White acknowledged that trafficking in the drug is a serious problem in all communities. But the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is doing all it can to stop it, he said.