At first, there was no shock on the faces of the 200-plus students as Perquimans County High School Principal Mickey Drew discussed the dangers of drunk driving at the school’s morning assembly.
With prom and graduation parties just around the corner, a lecture from the principal about the hazards of driving while impaired — and the toll it takes on young lives — seemed kind of expected.
“Here are some numbers to think about,” Drew told students on Friday of last week. “Twenty-five percent of teenage drivers who die in car crashes have blood-alcohol concentrations of .01 or higher. One-third of all fatal car crashes in the U.S. involve alcohol. Twice as many fatal car crashes occur during the weekend and car crashes are the leading cause of death in teens. Finally, eight teens die each day in the U.S. due to drinking and driving.”
Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Moreland also spoke to the students, outlining the criminal penalties and financial costs of getting a DWI. He enticed audience participation by offering snack prizes for correct answers to questions related to drunk driving.
While tossing a snack to a student who correctly answered a question, Moreland gave this advice: “Do not drink underage, but if you do, absolutely do not drink and drive. If you call any responsible adult in your life for a ride, because you’ve had too much to drink, I promise you have made the right decision.”
The mood in the gym throughout the presentations, even given the seriousness of the topic, seemed light. But all that changed when a 911 emergency call was broadcast in the gym.
There had been a car accident, students learned, and it appeared to involve high school students.
Students were quickly ushered to the school parking lot where an extensively damaged car, driven by student Collin Throckmorton, had collided head-on with a light pole. Three other students — DJ Levesque, Tori Williamson and Heaven Tripp — had been passengers in Throckmorton’s car.
For the next 90 minutes, Perquimans County first responders — sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel and emergency management staff — worked the scene of the crash. They were joined by school staff, student members of the Perquimans County High School Fire Academy, Sentara Healthcare’s Nightingale air ambulance personnel and Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home staff.
The “crash” in fact wasn’t real: it was a mock event staged to demonstrate the horrors that can result from drinking and driving. But the first responders and other participants did their best to simulate what a real DWI accident would look like — complete with simulated blood, broken bones, open wounds, use of the “Jaws of Life” to extract victims and DWI sobriety tests.
Even though it wasn’t real, students did show signs of shock as they watched Levesque being placed on a gurney in a zippered black body bag and driven off in the back of a coroner’s hearse.
Simultaneously, the Nightingale helicopter landed across the parking lot, waiting for Tripp, who was “critically injured” in the wreck. Williamson, riding in the passenger seat behind Throckmorton, was taken by ambulance for treatment.
As the helicopter carrying Tripp lifted off, Drew gave students six key points to remember:
“Know who you are traveling with and ask what their plans are before leaving with them,” he said. “Have a plan for how you are getting home safely before you leave. Establish an emergency contact that will not be a part of your plans unless needed.
Continuing, he said: “Make sure you can stay where you arrive if needed to avoid drinking and driving. Do not assume everyone is OK to drive. Ask before getting into a car. Have a number for a cab, Uber, or Lyft before leaving with someone else in case you need a ride. And remember, your parents would rather get a call from you than they would a visit from the sheriff at 2:30 (a.m.)”
Perquimans Emergency Services Public Information Officer Julie Solesbee also gave students something to consider as the helicopter lifted off.
“Passengers in the vehicle that survive the crash will always carry guilt because they lived, even if they were not driving the vehicle,” she said. “An accident like this will not only impact your life, it will impact your family, friends, teachers, and the entire community. Please make smart decisions, not only for this weekend, but in the future as well.”