Hertford Town Council released a study Monday suggesting the cost of contracting law enforcement services through the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office could save the Town hundreds of thousands of dollars per year versus continuing to operate a separate police department.
During a forum Monday, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges presented the study that suggests that the sheriff’s office can provide law enforcement protection for the town’s 2,100 citizens.
The Hertford Police Department is down to two officers — a quarter the number of officers it employed during much of 2020.
The purpose of the forum was to update citizens on a proposal by town officials to study dissolving the Hertford Police Department and consolidating its operations with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a resolution adopted by Hertford Town Council on March 9, the consolidation study is needed because the town is struggling to find enough revenue to pay its expenses.
“Monday night I presented a detailed overview of the Town’s financial position as well as the results of the law enforcement funding study chartered earlier this year,” Hodges said. “I’d like to personally thank the citizens who attended in person and online for sharing both their time and opinions; the question and answer portion in particular provided a great opportunity to discuss the pros and cons of each option.”
The presentation will be posted to the Town website and Facebook page later this week for anyone who wasn’t able to attend, and there will be a Town Council meeting Tuesday June 1 during which council will provide another opportunity for public input.
Conclusions of the report suggest:
- Regardless of the funding level we choose the Sheriff’s Office can provide significantly more manning than HPD due to inherent overhead costs in running an entirely separate agency
- Regardless of the manning level we choose the Sheriff’s Office can operate for significantly lower cost than HPD due to inherent overhead costs in running an entirely separate agency
- Next Steps: Negotiate a draft law enforcement contract with the Sheriff’s Office and present to Town Council for review
During 2020/21, property tax rates had to be increased by 8.5 cents to $0.555/$100 to prevent the use of Fund Balance. Town Policy requires council to keep a Fund Balance of at least 20% of the year’s planned expenditures to cover emergencies.
Property taxes would have to increase 42.7 percent to generate $300,000 needed to cope with $282,000 in new annual expenses.
“We can not tax our way out of the problem,” Hodges said.
Study said the town is woefully behind schedule on infrastructure repair and replacement, and previous budget levels only deferred these costs.
The police department’s effective budget request (request + dispatch costs) exceeded $1 million or 50% of the town’s general fund revenue for the 3rd straight year, the study said.
- The overwhelming majority of cities and towns in our region and state allocate between 23% and 42% of their general fund to the police department.
- These percentages translate to between $600,000 and $800,000 based on anticipated FY21-22 revenue.
- However, a budget of even $600K will still substantially inhibit our ability to address the Town’s other needs, the study reports.
The Hertford Police Department’s 2020-21 budget is more than $768,000. Should any consolidation plan go forward, Hertford officials are hoping it will take effect on July 1.
Town Manager’s proposed 2021-22 budget recommends $350,000 for public safety.
In North Carolina, everyone lives in a county, but if you also happen to live in a town, you pay both town and county taxes. Town residents pay the same county tax rate as out-of-town residents and share access to the same county-provided services.
Under North Carolina law, Counties must provide 14 services including Public education, social services, public health, mental health, jails, sheriff’s office, medical examiner, support of the court system, Emergency management, Register of Deeds, elections administration, Building code enforcement, tax listing and assessment, EMS, while another 59 services and functions are authorized but not required.
Towns are allowed to provide up to 54 services but are only required to provide building code enforcement.
The study said an increasingly common trend across NC is consolidation of services between Towns and Counties to reduce costs and gain efficiencies. This includes in the area of law enforcement, particularly because the County/Town structure in North Carolina guarantees the presence of a Sheriff’s Office regardless of whether a Town fields a Police Department
In early May, officials in Mocksville approved dissolving the town’s police department and entering a contract with the county sheriff’s office.
News outlets report that the town board voted Tuesday to dissolve the department and approved a $1.3 million, 3-year contract with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services starting July 1. The board cites a more than $1 million savings for the town over several years.
Currently, the police department schedules two officers to patrol on average, but the contract would provide three to four deputies to be on patrol around the clock, the town said.
Kenneth Gamble, the town’s new manager, said he suggested the board approve the contract because of the town’s financial position.
The change is best for the town and taxpayers, Mayor Will Marklin said after the vote. He said officers will have the opportunity to apply for new positions with the sheriff’s office. About 20 people will lose their jobs.
Moving forward, Hertford Town Council is in the midst of budget planning for 2021-22. Study said based on last year’s “cut to the bone” budget, cost reductions are essential because Town Hall can not sustain further cuts because that would reduce the quality of service.
Study said despite a significant HPD cut it would merely balance an already bare bones budget, leaving no money for investment, infrastructure repair, waterfront and other economic development programs, youth programs, LMI housing, etc. all would continue to go unfunded in FY21-22. Any matching funds for grants would have to be pulled from fund balance with no ability to replace them in future years.
“We’re kind of at a fork in the road where on the one hand, we can continue to do things the way we’ve always done them and keep going in a long downhill slide into bankruptcy or we can make some significant changes, that while a little scary, have the ability to be truly transformative for our community,” Hodges said. “They say change is never easy, but they also say nothing ventured, nothing gained.”