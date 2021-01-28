Sunny Days Ahead

Sunday’s blue skies were an inspiration to anyone as this photo of the Perquimans River from Elizabeth Porcher-Jones shows.
Though the rest of the week was filled with grey skies, the weekend looks promising in Perquimans County. Thursday it will be partly sunny with temps ranging from 25 to 42 degrees. Friday, it will be sunny with temps ranging between 23 and 43 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with temps ranging between 23 and 43 degrees. There is a 70 percent chance of rain on Sunday with temps ranging between 43 and 49 degrees.
Though it seems cold in coastal North Carolina, temps in Alaska are in the low teens most of the week; snow abounds.
If warm weather is your thing, maybe travel to the Florida Keys where it’ll be sunny the rest of the week with temps in the mid to upper 70s.
As of Thursday, it is 50 days until spring.