Superintendent Turner named 2020 Person of the Year

Herford, NC (27944)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.