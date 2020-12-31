Superintendent Turner named 2020 Person of the Year

Perquimans Weekly’s 2020 Person of the Year is Perquimans Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner.
Turner’s leadership paved the way toward dealing head-on with a COVID-19 pandemic that changed education in many ways.
A meal distribution system had to be organized and great strides were made to connect students to the classrooms via the internet, particularly in places where web access is limited or nonexistent.
When school doors were closed in March, a plan was needed to feed a county full of school aged children – a daunting task that required God’s attention, maybe a miracle. Perquimans Schools’ administration had to do what had never been done before, so plans were set in motion that included drop-off sites and bus runs.
More than 30 transportation and school nutrition employees heeded the call to make sure that each child had a warm meal, whether they live in Bethel or Belvidere. Plans directed school buses to deliver meals in the community and to local churches for pick-up. Meals were at no cost to the students
“I believe when you are in the hands and feet of Jesus, He blesses you in those efforts,” Turner said. “He’s blessing our community through unsung heroes. It’s beautiful to see.”
Since internet access is not available to many places in the county, Intelliport has been donating its time and the means to set up different locations to provide internet access to students.
“During a very difficult and stressful time, Intelliport’s Steve Lane is trying eliminate that digital divide for our students that he didn’t have to do,” Turner said. “I appreciate the community reaching out to the school system and saying hey, we want to provide you resources to help your kids during this very difficult time.”
And then there was commencement for Pirates’ Class of 2020 – seniors that had their classes change and sports seasons canceled. Recognizing the hurdles these students overcame, Turner said, “I am extremely proud of the Class of 2020. This group of students overcame a challenge that no other senior class has had to face in history with courage, strength, grace, and positivity. These students did not get to finish their spring sports season, enjoy their prom, perform their spring play, enjoy award ceremonies, perform their senior walk, and have a traditional graduation ceremony at the scheduled time. Though these memories were lost, the resilience of the Class of 2020 allowed them to make new memories and the most out of a situation that was out of their control.”
In July, Perquimans Board of Education voted to adopt Plan B which includes a combination of in-person learning and remote learning. Parents also had an option to choose an all remote learning instructional experience.
The plan followed the NC Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for reopening schools. The decision was in response to the July 14 announcement by Governor Roy Cooper that schools needed to choose a reopening plan for students to return to school on Aug. 17.
During a tough year, the school district has done its best to provide families an opportunity to do what is right for their students and their households.
“We know that no plan is perfect, but our goal is always to provide our students the best possible instructional experience in person and in remote learning settings,” Turner said when announcing the plan. “We are working hard to ensure that our schools are as safe as possible under the NCDHHS guidelines. We are looking forward to the return of our teachers, staff and students.”
In October, the Board of Education approved plans to move K-5 to Plan A with the option for families to continue remote learning under Plan C beginning the week of October 19th which marked the beginning of the second nine week grading period.
Plan A followed the same health and safety procedures as Plan B with social distancing recommended but not required in classrooms and on buses.
“Every attempt will continue to be made to social distance students as much as possible while requiring health screenings, masks, and disinfection procedures,” Turner said when Plan A was approved. “The move to Plan A will enable our school system to make several modifications to better serve our children.”
And then there’s things that Turner does to trumpet the success of student athletes. Long after the school day ends, Turner attends most games and takes photographs of most every sport. An early riser, Turner attends Rotary Club of Hertford meetings held at the crack of dawn on Tuesdays, particularly when Pirates’ seniors are named Student of the Month.
In Turner’s spare time, she is a long distance runner who is anxiously awaiting the days when we can all run 5K races again. A faithful Christian, Turner posts inspiring Bible inspired messages to her social media account.
So taken as a whole – pandemic planning, personal growth and an inspiration to others – Turner has transformed the school system into the envy of the region.
Honorable mention for Perquimans Weekly’s Person of the Year included Mayor Earnell Brown and Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges.
Brown’s leadership of council deserves a gold star, particularly when considering what a turbulent year it has been when serving on council. Moreover, Brown has been there time and again when dealing with major crises including a natural gas line bursting and shootings that led to a temporary lockdown. And don’t forget Town Hall’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Also, Brown distributed meals to assist others enduring pandemic.
Thus, Brown has served as a beacon of hope and change for many people who call Hertford home.
Hodges has put in long hours building budgets and perfecting policy – moves that have transformed council. He too deserves a strong vote of confidence in his leadership, particularly when enduring multi-hour council meetings that last long into the night.