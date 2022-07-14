Perquimans County Schools Nutrition Supervisor Kimberly Cullipher has her hands full keeping kids fed — all 1,600 of them.
When school is in session, Cullipher oversees the daily operations of all school cafeterias in Perquimans and is responsible for adhering to the policies, rules and regulations set by the N.C. Division of Public Health, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the local school board.
You might say her plate is full. That is if she can get plates.
While many school districts use a three-week menu cycle, supply chain disruptions are making it more difficult to project which commodities will be delivered by contracted vendors, Cullipher said.
“We cannot get the most basic of necessary items,” she said. “Some of what would typically be the most simplest of items to get was impossible. Pizza, bowls, forks, spoons, trays, chicken, beef, the list is absolutely unbelievable.”
Cullipher says if it wasn’t for Jackson Wholesale, there would have been days during the recently ended school year that the district couldn’t have served meals to students.
“If you are unable to get utensils, bowls, or something to put the food in, you cannot serve food. Jackson Wholesale saved us many days,” she said.
While menu planning is essential to staying within a budget when you’re cooking at home, it is even more critical when feeding 1,600 hungry schoolchildren. Cullipher said she has to make daily menu alterations because of supply chain disruptions.
At the same time, USDA mandates what can be used in a recipe. Every product and ingredient on the plate has to have traceability back to its original source. That prohibits Cullipher from running to the local grocery store for a substitute product when she’s short a recipe item.
There’s also the impact inflation is having on school meal costs.
“The current inflation hit us hard last year and is at unbelievable highs right now,” Cullipher said. “Our major food vendor did not renew our bid last year, so we had to rebid. We were issued contract prices and almost every single item has already become a ‘force majeure’ product due to inflation.”
She’s concerned vendors will raise prices even higher next school year.
While customers at the local meat counter are in awe of rising prices, Cullipher deals with an ingredient list that would stifle the home chef.
“Just for reference, we offer personal pan pizzas at the high school,” she said. “The company contacted with us regarding market pricing for the key raw ingredients.”
At the time, the cost of wheat was up 66%, cheese prices were up 24.7% and the cost of pork was up 43.7%, Cullipher said. In addition, the price of tomatoes was up 9.6%, corrugated paper prices were up 15.9%, and fuel costs had risen 42.3%.
At the same time the school district’s cafeteria food and labor costs were rising, its federal reimbursement rate for meals was down.
Another concern is the recent ending of the federally funded Universal Free Meals Program. As a result, students who don’t qualify for free or reduced lunch will be required to pay for meals when they return to school this August after two years of receiving meals at no cost.
“This is devastating for our program, our students, staff, community, and nation,” said Cullipher.
Her major concern is for students who may go hungry while at school.
“Pressures and challenges are most certainly felt when families have to pay for student meals,” Cullipher said. “I am really concerned about our students this year. Families will not be able to afford to pack lunches due to inflation in the stores, nor will they be able to afford to purchase a school lunch.”
Ending the Universal Meals program will only add to the already heavy burden on parents, students, and school staff, she believes.
“Students should not have to worry about their next meal or their financial situations at home,” Cullipher said. “Taking this option away brings back more anxiety on everyone involved. (This is causing) more stress than I can begin to explain.”
Being “hangry” — the state of being irritable or angry due to being hungry — almost certainly will lead to student discipline and learning issues, Cullipher says.
“When students are full, they concentrate better, teachers have less behavioral issues, and data clearly reflect the many benefits fed students have over hungry students,” she said.
While Cullipher juggles many of these problems behind the scenes, she said it’s her front-line cafeteria staff who do most of the heavy lifting in public.
“I am so truly blessed to be a part of the cafeteria team,” Cullipher said. “These ladies all bring amazing talent and qualities to our team. They each bring something different.”
She notes those same workers have had to face challenges the past two years, working under extreme conditions while also “extremely” understaffed. Through it all, she said, her cafeteria staff do what everyone else in the schools do — put kids first.
“Until you walk in a ‘lunch lady’s’ shoes, I do not know if anyone can truly understand the connections and bonds you form with the students,” Cullipher said. “They see them as their babies.”
There may be light at the end of the tunnel. Recent passage of the Keep Kids Fed Act is intended to help school districts offer relief from rising food prices and supply-chain issues once the new school year begins next month.