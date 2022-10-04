EDENTON — A suspect in a violent sexual assault case in Philadelphia is in custody in Chowan County following a traffic accident in Edenton last month.
According to law enforcement officials, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle accident Sept. 24 in the 1400 block of Ocean Highway near the intersection of North Broad Street and Shannonhouse Road.
While investigating the wreck, Chowan deputies discovered that the vehicle involved had been reported stolen from Philadelphia.
Following up on other leads, deputies learned that a person involved in the wreck, Zyree Yatis Downing, 22, was wanted in Philadelphia on charges of beating and sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman at her home.
According to Philadelphia police, Downing entered the victim’s home through an unlocked front door. At the time, he was screaming for help, which police said was a “ruse” to help him gain entry to the woman’s home.
Downing first demanded money from the victim. When she offered jewelry instead of money, he repeatedly punched her in the head and back, as well as choked her, said Capt. James Kearney of the Philadelphia Police Department.
Downing allegedly forced the woman to take off her clothes and then dragged her up and down a stairway while continuing to beat her, police said. He then sexually assaulted her, police said.
The victim eventually managed to fight off her assailant, Downing said.
“He repeatedly told her he was going to kill her, and she told my investigators that she is a strong woman who will survive, and she did. She has my respect, and today I think she’s a hero,” Kearny said.
After the assault, Downing fled with the victim’s cellphone and credit cards in her gray 2014 Toyota Corolla, according to police.
The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, after investigating the stolen vehicle in Edenton, provided the information from their investigation to Philadelphia police to obtain warrants on Downing.
On Sept. 26, Edenton police, acting on a tip, took Downing into custody.
Downing has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, robbery, burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint, sexual assault, criminal trespass, false imprisonment and theft.
He also is charged with misdemeanor making terroristic threats, indecent assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of auto and criminal mischief.
Downing was being held last week without bond and was awaiting extradition back to Philadelphia.
“This is just another example of unity, especially when our citizens and law enforcement work together, Edenton police Chief Henry A. King Jr. said. “Working together in unity can establish a crime-free community.”