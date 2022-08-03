A federal tax credit could be the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel for Perquimans County businesses that lost revenue during the pandemic as they struggled to keep both their doors open and their staff employed.

The Employee Retention Credit is a stimulus program designed to assist businesses that were able to retain their employees during the pandemic. The program was established under the CARES Act and is a refundable tax credit in the form of a government grant, not a loan, that you can claim for your business.