A federal tax credit could be the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel for Perquimans County businesses that lost revenue during the pandemic as they struggled to keep both their doors open and their staff employed.
The Employee Retention Credit is a stimulus program designed to assist businesses that were able to retain their employees during the pandemic. The program was established under the CARES Act and is a refundable tax credit in the form of a government grant, not a loan, that you can claim for your business.
The ERC is available to both small and mid-sized businesses and is based on qualified wages and healthcare paid to employees. The intention of the program was to encourage businesses to keep employees on their payroll during the pandemic, but owners of many small- to medium-size businesses are unaware of its existence.
Businesses that retained employees can receive up to $26,000 per employee for the 2020 tax year and the first three quarters of 2021. In order to qualify, the business needs to show a decrease in revenue or have suffered a COVID event. There is no limit on funding. A California restaurant owner received almost $800,000 in funding.
“The program is available to a nail salon with two employees or a manufacturing company with 30 employees or more,” says George Merrick, president of the InFinnGroup, a national organization based in Sonoma, California, that processes Employee Retention Credits.
The credit is available to all eligible employers of any size that paid qualified wages to their employees. However, different rules apply to employers with fewer than 100 employees and to those with that many but fewer than 500 for certain portions of 2020 and 2021.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, enacted last November, amended section 3134 of the Internal Revenue Code to limit the Employee Retention Credit only to wages paid before Oct. 1, 2021, unless the employer is a recovery startup business.
Despite the Oct. 1 expiration date, you can still take advantage of the employee retention tax credits if your business is eligible. If you didn’t previously file for the credit you may file for it retroactively.
While the ERC is not considered taxable income, under IRC Section 280C, employer tax credits create a reduction in wages in the amount of the credit. This reduction occurs in the year the wages were paid, so a 2021 credit must be reflected on the 2021 tax return, even if the refund has not yet been received.
According to the most recent information from the IRS, those who’ve already filed forms should expect a reimbursement somewhere between 6-10 months from the date they filed.
Employers, including tax-exempt organizations, are eligible for the credit if they operated a trade or business during calendar year 2020 and experience either: the full or partial suspension of the operation of their trade or business during any calendar quarter because of governmental orders limiting commerce; a decrease in travel or group meetings due to COVID-19; or a significant decline in gross receipts.
The significant decline in gross receipts begins on the first day of the first quarter of 2020 for which an employer’s gross receipts were less than 50% of gross receipts for the same calendar quarter in 2019.
The significant decline in gross receipts ends on the first day of the first calendar quarter following the calendar quarter in which gross receipts were more than of 80% of gross receipts for the same calendar quarter in 2019.
The credit applies to qualified wages (including certain health plan expenses) paid during this period or any calendar quarter in which operations were suspended.
Wages paid to individuals related to someone with a more-than-50% ownership stake in the business do not count as wages for the ERC. However, wages paid to an owner and the owner’s spouse do count for the credit.
The bottom line: Only certain wages qualify for the Employee Retention Credit. For shareholders, it ultimately comes down to if there is only one shareholder.
While the internet is packed with companies that process the required paperwork for a fee, business owners should speak with their accounting firms or CPAs to learn more about the requirements and needed documents to file.