The Edenton-Chowan tennis community recently received an update as to the status of temporary tennis courts during the John A. Holmes High School construction project.
The anticipated temporary tennis courts solution may no longer be a viable option, as was previously reported in February.
Tennis enthusiast and spokesperson Charles Kaplan sent out an email on Friday to the local tennis community with an update to the status of the construction project.
“Wednesday’s [June 1] meeting with representatives of [M.B.] Kahn Construction did not go well. Kermit Nixon and I advocated for continuous use of tennis courts during upcoming high school demolition,” the email read. “The construction company representatives dialed back on previous ideas that would have worked for us. They apologized that there would be no way to keep two of our existing courts throughout the project.”
M.B. Kahn representative Bill Ramsey reportedly told Kaplan and others during the meeting that there was no space on the jobsite to allow for the building of temporary courts or the retaining of two existing courts.
ECPS Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer confirmed on June 6 that the news from M.B. Kahn was in fact true.
Kaplan referred to the three courts at the Northern Chowan Community Center (NCCC) in Tyner as the “best option” for the community going forward, once construction on the high school gets underway.
The courts at the high school may be unavailable for a minimum of 16 months – if construction goes according to schedule.
How this will affect scholastic play at Holmes is currently unclear. However, Dr. Sasscer said that the current construction timeline will affect the high school tennis teams primarily during the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 seasons.
Dr. Sasscer recently tasked tennis coach Nelson Spear and Holmes Athletic Director Wes Mattera to bring forward a list of needs for the tennis program so that solutions could be found going forward. More updates on this front will be made available through the athletic department and school district when the time comes.
Meanwhile, up at the NCCC, work has been underway for several weeks now to rehabilitate the three tennis courts and bring them back up to standard.
Tennis pro Kermit Nixon, alongside Kaplan and others, are leading the charge, donating their own time to make the project a realization.
Kaplan said that they will open soon and “are looking great.”
By late 2024, the tennis community hopes to find six pristine courts at the new high school in town. They are currently planned to be located behind the armory.
Kaplan and Nixon have expressed concerns of late, however, about the availability of bleachers, the court spacing and bathroom accessibility to tennis players. Updates will be made available as they are received.
